Sunday League / Trafalgar sail past Redcar in County Cup clash

North Riding County FA Sunday Challenge Cup holders Trafalgar cruised to a 6-1 win against Redcar CF to continue the defence of their crown.

Joel Ramm's side eased ahead when Jamie Patterson flicked in at the near post from a corner for 1-0.

Niall Gibb's volley then doubled Traf's advantage, before he fired again in for a 3-0 lead.

Trafalgar led 4-0 at the break, Sean Exley firing into the far corner with a neat finish.

Redcar hit back to make it 4-1 after the interval, but Tyson Stubbings then scored the goal of the game to reassert Traf's dominance, applying the finishing touch to a superb team move.

The scoring was finished off with Dean Craig's strike, rounding off a comfortable win for Ramm's men.

Player-boss Ramm singled out centre-back Danny Price as his side's man of the match.