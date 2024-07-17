Super Frank Mulhern hat-trick helps Scarborough Athletic beat National League side Hartlepool 3-1

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 10:44 BST
Frank Mulhern celebrates his third goal in the 3-1 home win against National League side Hartlepool United on Tuesday. PHOTO BY MORGAN EXLEY
Frank Mulhern celebrates his third goal in the 3-1 home win against National League side Hartlepool United on Tuesday. PHOTO BY MORGAN EXLEY
After a hard-fought and at times niggly first half, Boro turned on the style after the break, with striker Frank Mulhern notching a brilliant hat-trick to seal an impressive 3-1 win against National League side Hartlepool Unitednote-0.

Boro included Hartlepool old boys Michael Duckworth and Richie Bennett, while former Boro defender Kieran Burton was in the Pool squad, writes Steve Adamson.

It was the visitors who made the brighter start, with full backs Dan Dodds on the right and David Ferguson on the left, both going forward down the flanks.

In the ninth minute Ryan Whitley dived to pull off a terrific save when Joe Grey raced into the box and squared to Mani Dieseruvwe, who fired towards the bottom left corner, then Adam Campbell and Max Storey both shot narrowly wide, a fierce Campbell shot was blocked by Will Thornton, and a sliding tackle from Kieran Weledji stopped Campbell getting in a shot after an intricate four-man passing move.

Harry Green on the run for Boro in the second half. PHOTO: MORGAN EXLEY
Harry Green on the run for Boro in the second half. PHOTO: MORGAN EXLEY

Boro then took control, with Richie Bennett winning a succession of headers, and from one of his flick-ons the excellent Alex Wiles raced into the area, but was halted by a strong Ferguson tackle.

Kieran Glynn thundered a 30-yard shot against the underside of the bar, and a long-range free-kick from Lewis Maloney narrowly cleared the bar, then a couple of bad-tempered flare ups were dealt with by the referee as half-time approached.

Hartlepool made nine substitutions at the break, taking off most of their first choice players, while Jono Greening also shuffled his pack, and it was Boro that started the half with a bang.

Thornton laid off to Mulhern, whose shot was easily saved by Pool keeper Joel Dixon, before they went ahead with a well-worked goal on 51 minutes.

Boro players celebrate one of Mulhern's goals. PHOTO: WANDERING PHOTOGRAPHY
Boro players celebrate one of Mulhern's goals. PHOTO: WANDERING PHOTOGRAPHY

The pacy trialist winger surged forward, passed out to Luca Colville on the left, and he played a low pass into the area, for Mulhern to deftly flick over keeper Dixon.

In Pool attacks, a Louis Stephenson effort was headed clear by Bailey Gooda and French midfielder Anthony Mancini fired into the chest of Whitley.

A Kieran Burton cross from the left was tipped over by Whitley, and Gooda was judged to have fouled a Pool trialist when the corner came over, with Mancini firing home from the penalty spot to secure a 68th minute equaliser.

Boro were back in front within three minutes, when Mulhern ran onto Ryan Whitley’s long kick upfield, shrugged off a defender and neatly chipped the keeper.

Dom Tear on the ball for Boro. PHOTO: MORGAN EXLEY
Dom Tear on the ball for Boro. PHOTO: MORGAN EXLEY

Wiles then had a shot blocked by Storey before Mulhern completed his hat-trick, after Harry Green fed Weledji on the right wing, and his cross into the goalmouth was powerfully headed home by the striker.

The Pool keeper made two good saves late on, tipping over a Green strike and beating away a fierce Colville shot.

BORO - Whitley, Duckworth, Brown, Maloney, Thornton(c), Weledji, Glynn, Wiles, Bennett, Tear, Colville. Subs used - Gooda, Purver, Mulhern, Green, 3 Trialists

HARTLEPOOL - Trialist, Dodds, Ferguson, Parks(c), Onariase, Featherstone, Sheron, Grey, Campbell, Dieseruvwe, Storey. Subs used- Dixon, Burton, Stephenson, Darcey, Hunter, Sloggett, Mancini, Aungiers, Trialist

Bailey Gooda holds off a Hartlepool player. PHOTO BY MORGAN EXLEY
Bailey Gooda holds off a Hartlepool player. PHOTO BY MORGAN EXLEY

REFEREE - James Westgate.

GOALS - BORO - Frank Mulhern 51, 71, 77; HARTLEPOOL - Anthony Mancini 68 (pen).

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 10 (7 on target) HARTLEPOOL 10 (3 on target)

CORNERS - BORO 8 HARTLEPOOL 5

OFFSIDES - BORO 2 HARTLEPOOL 1

YELLOW CARDS - None

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Frank Mulhern.

ATTENDANCE - 553 (121 away).

