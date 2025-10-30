Super Storr hits five as Whitby Fishermen beat Billingham Town Reserves in 14-goal thriller
Bradley Dowson, Jack Kilpatrick, Matthew Suillivan and sub Kaleb Gravett also netted for the hosts.
Carl Gray hit a hat-trick as hosts Lealholm won 5-1 against Kader, Brad Lewis and Sonny Gill also notching.
Staithes drew 1-1 at home to North Ormesby, Connor Hood scoring for the hosts.
Goldsborough earned a 4-2 penalty shootout win at home to Rosedale in the Ryedale Hospital Cup, after drawing 4-4, Ben Watson hitting a treble for Boro with Jake Hambley also netting.
Rhys Kipling’s hat-trick steered Whitby Fishermen’s Development to a 5-0 win against visiting Goal Sports.
Kieran Wade and Koby Craig also netted for Fishermen.
Danby won 2-1 at home to Heslerton, with Jack Dowson and Jack Allanson on target.
A John Ventress hat-trick fired Lealholm Reserves to a 3-2 home win against Ryedale.