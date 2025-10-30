​Super Storr hits five as Whitby Fishermen beat Billingham Town Reserves in 14-goal thriller

By Sports Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2025, 07:30 GMT
​Whitby Fishermen's Society beat Billingham Town Reserves in a 14-goal thriller. Photo by Brian Murfieldplaceholder image
​Jos Storr’s five-goal blast steered Whitby Fishermen’s Society to a 9-5 home NRFL Division 1 victory against Billingham Town Reserves.

Bradley Dowson, Jack Kilpatrick, Matthew Suillivan and sub Kaleb Gravett also netted for the hosts.

Carl Gray hit a hat-trick as hosts Lealholm won 5-1 against Kader, Brad Lewis and Sonny Gill also notching.

Staithes drew 1-1 at home to North Ormesby, Connor Hood scoring for the hosts.

Jos Storr netted five in Fishermens' 9-5 win.placeholder image
Goldsborough earned a 4-2 penalty shootout win at home to Rosedale in the Ryedale Hospital Cup, after drawing 4-4, Ben Watson hitting a treble for Boro with Jake Hambley also netting.

Rhys Kipling’s hat-trick steered Whitby Fishermen’s Development to a 5-0 win against visiting Goal Sports.

Kieran Wade and Koby Craig also netted for Fishermen.

Danby won 2-1 at home to Heslerton, with Jack Dowson and Jack Allanson on target.

A John Ventress hat-trick fired Lealholm Reserves to a 3-2 home win against Ryedale.

