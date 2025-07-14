Beth Mead of England celebrates with teammate Chloe Kelly after scoring her team's fifth goal during the UEFA EURO 2025 Group D match against Wales at Arena St. Gallen. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

​Whitby’s Beth Mead was on target in the Lionesses’ 6-1 win against Wales on Sunday night to earn them a Euro 2025 quarter-final meeting with Sweden on Thursday evening.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Mead, who came on as a half-time sub for winger Lauren Hemp, with England already 4-0 up in their final group game and cruising into the final eight of the competition.

The Hinderwell hot-shot scored the fifth goal for the holders on 72 minutes after good work from fellow sub Aggie Beever-Jones. Mead then set up the final goal for the latter a minute from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This result earned England second place in Group G and set up a clash against Sweden, who topped Group C after hammering Germany 4-1.

ST GALLEN, SWITZERLAND - JULY 13: Beth Mead of England celebrates with teammate Chloe Kelly after scoring her team's fifth goal during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D match between England and Wales at Arena St. Gallen on July 13, 2025 in St Gallen, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) : Beth Mead of England celebrates with teammate Chloe Kelly after scoring her team's fifth goal during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D match between England and Wales at Arena St. Gallen on July 13, 2025 in St Gallen, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The Swedes will be out for revenge as they were hammered 4-0 in the semi-finals of Euro 2022 at Bramall Lane.

The teams also met in Euro qualifying, Sweden holding England to a 1-1 draw at Wembley in April 2024, followed by a 0-0 draw three months later.