Super-sub Beth Mead on target as Lionesses crush Wales to set up Sweden quarter-final

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 14th Jul 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 12:15 BST
Beth Mead of England celebrates with teammate Chloe Kelly after scoring her team's fifth goal during the UEFA EURO 2025 Group D match against Wales at Arena St. Gallen. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
​Whitby’s Beth Mead was on target in the Lionesses’ 6-1 win against Wales on Sunday night to earn them a Euro 2025 quarter-final meeting with Sweden on Thursday evening.

​Mead, who came on as a half-time sub for winger Lauren Hemp, with England already 4-0 up in their final group game and cruising into the final eight of the competition.

The Hinderwell hot-shot scored the fifth goal for the holders on 72 minutes after good work from fellow sub Aggie Beever-Jones. Mead then set up the final goal for the latter a minute from time.

This result earned England second place in Group G and set up a clash against Sweden, who topped Group C after hammering Germany 4-1.

ST GALLEN, SWITZERLAND - JULY 13: Beth Mead of England celebrates with teammate Chloe Kelly after scoring her team's fifth goal during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D match between England and Wales at Arena St. Gallen on July 13, 2025 in St Gallen, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) : Beth Mead of England celebrates with teammate Chloe Kelly after scoring her team's fifth goal during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D match between England and Wales at Arena St. Gallen on July 13, 2025 in St Gallen, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The Swedes will be out for revenge as they were hammered 4-0 in the semi-finals of Euro 2022 at Bramall Lane.

The teams also met in Euro qualifying, Sweden holding England to a 1-1 draw at Wembley in April 2024, followed by a 0-0 draw three months later.

