Whitby’s Beth Mead was on target in the Lionesses’ 6-1 win against Wales on Sunday night to earn them a Euro 2025 quarter-final meeting with Sweden on Thursday evening.
Mead, who came on as a half-time sub for winger Lauren Hemp, with England already 4-0 up in their final group game and cruising into the final eight of the competition.
The Hinderwell hot-shot scored the fifth goal for the holders on 72 minutes after good work from fellow sub Aggie Beever-Jones. Mead then set up the final goal for the latter a minute from time.
This result earned England second place in Group G and set up a clash against Sweden, who topped Group C after hammering Germany 4-1.
The Swedes will be out for revenge as they were hammered 4-0 in the semi-finals of Euro 2022 at Bramall Lane.
The teams also met in Euro qualifying, Sweden holding England to a 1-1 draw at Wembley in April 2024, followed by a 0-0 draw three months later.