Super-sub Danny Greenfield fires Scarborough Athletic to vital comeback win in thriller at Chorley

It was another high quality, action-packed, goalfest, but Boro took the points, after twice going behind early in the game, thanks to a dominant second-half display, with Danny Greenfield, who came off the bench in the first half to replace an ill Simon Heslop, scoring twice to lift Athletic into fourth in the table.

Chorley made a dream start, going in front in the third minute, when Mike Calveley teed up Adam Blakeman 30 yards out, and his thunderous left-foot shot flew into the bottom right corner.

Boro equalised soon after, when Lewis Maloney’s free-kick was headed in by Kieran Weledji, but the hosts regained the lead 10 minutes later when a Billy Whitehouse cross was headed in by Jack Sampson.

Chorley keeper Matt Urwin made two terrific saves in quick succession to deny Michael Coulson and Alec Wiles, then shortly before the interval Bailey Gooda went off with a groin injury to be replaced by Jake Charles, and soon after, Cracknell saved to foil Sampson, with Jon Ustabasi hitting the bar from the rebound.

Roared on by their vociferous supporters, Boro took control in the second half, creating a stack of chances. Maloney fired a free-kick just over, Weledji and Charles had efforts saved by keeper Urwin in a frantic goalmouth scramble, Wiles twice shot narrowly wide, and Will Thornton’s thumping header from a Maloney corner was saved by the legs of the keeper.

The equaliser finally came on 69 minutes as Greenfield smashed home from just inside the area, and the revival was completed eight minutes later when brilliant work from Kieran Glynn saw him race into the box before squaring to Greenfield, who slotted home from close range. Another big plus for Boro was the return of Dom Tear, after his 16-game absence due to a knee injury.

CHORLEY - Urwin, Henley, Wilson, Leather (Scarborough 87), Whitehouse (Tomlinson 75), Calveley, Sampson, Ustabasi, Shenton (Nolan 62), Blakeman, Johnson

BORO - Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson, Qualter, Thornton, Gooda (Charles 41), Heslop (Greenfield 29), Maloney, Coulson, Glynn, Wiles (Tear 66)

REFEREE - Ben Wyatt

GOALS - CHORLEY- Adam Blakeman 3, Jack Sampson 20

BORO - Kieran Weledji 10, Danny Greenfield 69, 77

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Danny Greenfield