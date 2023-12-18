Super-sub Ellis Barkworth hits late winner for Bridlington Town at Grimsby Borough

Substitute Ellis Barkworth struck late to claim a 1-0 win for Bridlington Town over Grimsby Borough on Saturday, as the Seasiders reached the halfway point of the NPL East season.

Super-sub Ellis Barkworth hit a late winner for Bridlington Town at Grimsby Borough. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Manager Adrian Costello restored what he believes is the strongest starting line-up, after rotating midweek in the East Riding Senior Cup, writes Ben Edwards.

It was a bright start from the hosts, with Adam Drury’s cross only finding the hands of James Hitchcock, before Sam Topliss fired straight at the keeper.

The Borough pressure continued, as former Seasider Jaz Goundry played a superb ball into Edwin Essel.

Town keeper James Hitchcock shone in the win at Grimsby Borough. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

He played in Reece York, whose cross found Jack Richardson, but the header was saved.

Against the run of play, Brid were presented with the chance of the game so far after 25 minutes. Liam Higton’s poor pass created an opportunity for Lewis Dennison, but his effort one-on-one was saved by Higton.

Hitchcock then kept his side in the game with five minutes to go, producing multiple good stops, including preventing a superb effort from Topliss.

This was before a ridiculous save just before the break. Goundry sat Hitchcock down two yards from goal, but he was somehow able to produce a sensational save from point-blank range to keep it goalless at half-time.

It was certainly a game of two halves, as Brid were lacklustre in the first period but were completely dominant in the second half. Glen Sani looked particularly dangerous on the left wing, but the Seasiders left it until the 87th minute before finding the winner.