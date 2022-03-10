Cayton Corinthians Under-13s Photo by Richard Ponter

A Charlie Collins effort and an own goal wrapped up the Scarborough & District Minor League win for the hosts, but they needed a late flurry of goals to earn such a heavy victory.

Sayers-Barker came on as a sub after 15 minutes and opened the scoring with his first touch within seconds.

It was a good strong team performance throughout by Cayton.

Cayton boss Tony Lever said: “Sayers-Barker changed what was a very close game once he came on with a hat-trick in the first half .

“Player of the match would go to him if anyone.

“I’d have said the Scalby keeper stood out overall, couldn’t do much about the goals that were scored but was over everything else within his reach.”

Scalby boss Andrew Street said: “The match started with a close-fought opening 15 minutes before Cayton got the break through and finished the first half the stronger side heading into the break with a commanding 5-0 lead.

Cayton U13s on the attack in the 9-1 home win against Scalby U13s

“Scalby again started the second half strong, grabbing a goal back before Cayton again finished the game strongly with a flurry of goals in the last 20 minutes.

“Our player of the match was our goalkeeper Gabriel Garcia-Fawcett who made some outstanding saves and prevented the scoreline from being much worse.

“Matthew Smith scored our goal and made a real difference coming on as a second half substitute.”

The opening game of the Under-12 Scarborough Plate Trophy saw the Heslerton Heroes take on the ever improving Eastfield.

It was an end-to-end game, Heslerton with the majority of the chances and clinical in front of goal.

A superb hat-trick for Ollie Wilson, a wonderful brace for Louie Spencer, goals for Reece Wright, Leo Minchella and Ollie Quill rounded off a brilliant display and Heslerton came out 8-0 winners.

Take nothing away from a spirited performance form Eastfield, they never once gave up and played some great football of their own.