Super-sub Scotter earns win for Bridlington Town at Harrogate Railway

Super-sub Coby Scotter hit the winner for Bridlington Town at Harrogate Railway

It was another good run-out in game number four of seven for Bridlington Town in pre-season, picking up a 1-0 victory against Harrogate Railway on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders 18-man squad consisted of 11 players 19 years old or younger, with four players local to Bridlington, writes Ben Edwards.

Five minutes in, Jack Moore-Billam linked up well with George Harrison, but there was nobody there to meet his cross before Josh Barrett flashed an effort across goal, but wide of the left post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts then had the first shot on target of the game, with a low effort from the edge of the box easily saved by Owen Grainger.

Super-sub Coby Scotter hit the winner for Bridlington Town at Harrogate Railway. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Two minutes later, Harrogate had another effort, this time from 25-yards, looking for the top left corner but firing just over.

Harrison then had the ball in the back of the net after superb work from Alex Markham who drove with the ball out from defence before playing a superb ball over the top. Harrison produced a composed finish, and looked comfortably onside, but the linesman’s flag was up.

Curtis Morrison picked the ball up on the left hand side and tried his luck from 20 yards, but it was easy for the Harrogate shot stopper to save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate looked dangerous on the flanks throughout the first half, as the right winger’s cross found the left winger, but his volleyed effort hit his shin and flew a long way off target.

Shortly after the left winger did well to drive from the half-way line into the penalty area, but his ball across goal evaded everyone.

With just over half-an-hour gone, Harrison picked up the ball on the left wing, cut inside, but curled it over.

Harrogate switched the ball from left to right, with the man getting the better of Benn Lewis before seeing his shot saved by Grainger for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three minutes later, Harrogate had another couple of corners, as an initial shot was blocked by Bobby Attree before the right winger’s powerful effort was tipped behind by Grainger. From that corner, the number eight couldn’t get a clean connection on it.

Substitute Tom Algar tested the ‘keeper from 25 yards unleashing a good effort towards the bottom right corner, before Harrogate went up the other end, with the final shot of the first half always going wide of the right post.

Barrett saw his cross from the right blocked for a corner, before getting on the end of Morrison’s inswinger, but firing wide.

A little before the hour mark, Morrison put a good cross in which found Barrett, but he glanced it over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts had a free kick in a dangerous position on the right hand side, which was taken left-footed but curled away from the top left corner.

With 20 minutes to go, the deadlock was broken, as Coby Scotter nicked the ball off the onrushing keeper before holding off the defender and finishing well.

Scotter had a golden opportunity to make it two, after a misplaced pass from the Harrogate defence gave him the ball in space in the penalty area, but his effort was saved.