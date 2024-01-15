Super-sub Sonny Oxley steers Scalby to 6-2 success against title-chasing West Pier

Scarborough & District Football League title-chasers West Pier were dealt a severe blow to their glory bid by a shock 6-2 loss at Scalby on Saturday, super-sub Sonny Oxley netting a hat-trick.

West Pier Reserves saw off AFC Eastfield 5-3 on Saturday.

Pier looked in control at 2-0 up on the hour mark thanks to first-half goals from Harley Thornton and Danny Keenaghan, but the Otters halved the deficit through a 35-yard Zam Deans free-kick.

Rob Speight levelled after great work by Brandon Payne, Spieght scoring again to put Scalby ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxley then destroyed the Pier defence with a hat-trick, linking up well with Spieght, Payne and Callum O’Keffe. Cam Anderson pulled off a stunning penalty save to make sure the Otters got the win.

Westover Wasps won 8-3 at home to Newby.

Pier player-boss Johny McGough said: “Neil Thomas had a close range effort denied by a great save in the first half, Sammy Garnett had a one on one which ended in another save from the keeper, Dec Richardson had a couple as well, again denied by the keeper.

"We didn't play well but should have gone in 4 or 5 up at half-time.

"The second half saw us fall apart and that's the worse we've played all season, but credit where its due Scalby deserved it they wanted it more than us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scalby manager Steve Marsh said: “The ref Dave Wedge was superb, letting the game flow.”

Leaders Edgehill maintained their 100% record with a 7-0 win against their reserve team on Friday at Pindar.

In a very tight first half Sean Exley gave the first team the lead with a neat lob however it could have easily been all square albeit for Owen I’Anson’s top drawer close range save from Tyler Beck.

In the second half and with the first team making some subs Exley got his second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Danby then got a quickfire hat-trick. Kieran Link and Ted Edwards sealed the win but the scoreline did flatter the first team.

Gary Thomas was man of the match for the first team and Josh Pickin for the reserves.

Newlands claimed a 2-1 home win against a promising young Seamer at Flamingo Land Stadium on Friday.

Terry Day put Newlands 1-0 up with glancing header in the first half despite Seamer being on top up until that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the interval Seamer man of the match Harry Southwick rounded the Newlands keeper and slotted home the leveller.

But a below-par Newlands scooped all three points thanks to a stunning free-kick from Day.

Newlands boss Dan Sheader said: “It was a good game, Seamer are a very good young side and will do well if they stick together.”

On Saturday West Pier Reserves won 5-3 against AFC Eastfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastfield took the lead through a persistent effort by their man of the match Billy Lawson.

Pier equalised with a 30-yard shot into top right corner of the goal by Chris Mattinson’s weaker right foot.

A Brad-Lee Craggs goal for Eastfield was sandwiched in between two assists for Jason Prosser to set up Reece Noble and Harley Garton respectively.

Eastfield equalised in the second half through Jordan Scott but Garton scored twice to complete his hat-trick to seal the win, the latter after a superb Noble pass.

Mattinson was named as the Pier man of the match.

Westover Wasps romped to an 8-3 home success against Newby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wasps were on top form for the first 70 minutes, hitting top form.

Zac Hansen led the way with five goals, with Jack South, Olly Parker and Ryan Matson also on target.

Josh Kelly scored all three goals for the village club.