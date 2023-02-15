Super-sub Shaun Tuton nets on his debut to send Whitby Town to a crucial 2-1 home win against lowly Marske PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Goals from Harry Green and Shaun Tuton - who signed earlier in the day - ensured the win, Donald Chimalilo getting the goal for the visitors, writes Paul Connolly.

It was an evening on which Whitby looked the more comfortable of the two sides throughout, with Marske's goal coming from their only shot on target of the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the outset the Seasiders pushed to punish their visitors early. Joe Wheatley spotted Oliver Swan off his line, but could only put his effort onto the roof of the net from 35 yards, while Adam Gell stung the palms of the on-loan Marske gloveman with a powerful effort from twenty yards. Gell tried again a couple of minutes later, though could only drag an effort wide.

Blues players congratulate match-winner Shaun Tuton

It was Green who would come closest to opening the scoring, dancing through the visitors' back line before opening his body up and shooting across Swan, only to see his effort come back off the upright.

Whitby were making the running of the early stages, and were creating chance after chance. Aaron Braithwaite fired over the bar from close range, while Brad Fewster curled just wide shortly after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marske, however, did have dangerous players on the pitch, and could have opened the scoring against the run of play, Adam Boyes turning and shooting inside the box, though he could only fire wide.

The second half started as a tighter affair, with Marske sitting deeper and Whitby having issues breaking their opponents down.

Jake Day and Blues boss Nathan Haslam thank the Town fans

The Seasiders did eventually find their way through, thanks to the ever-tricky Green. The visitors failed to clear a corner, it dropped to Green who smashed an effort home from the edge of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five minutes later, however, the visitors were level with their first effort of the night on target. Dan Rowe's missed header fell to Chimalilo, who drilled a powerful effort beyond the reach of Shane Bland.

However, Whitby were soon looking to get their noses back in front, and did so thanks to new boy Tuton.