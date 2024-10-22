Super-subs Paterson and Sault secure late win for Lealholm at TIBS

By Andy Bloomfield

Published 22nd Oct 2024
Fishburn Park keeper Dylan Humble featured in the 3-2 cup loss
​Super-subs Charlie Paterson and George Sault hit late goals to fire Lealholm to a 4-2 win at TIBS in the North Riding Football League Premier Division.

​Brad Lewis and Sam Spenceley had scored to put the Tigers 2-0 ahead at the break, TIBS levelled in the second half but the super-subs won it for Lealholm.

Carl Gray smashed in four goals as Staithes Athletic strolled to an 8-0 win on the road at Kader Dev in the MacMillan Bowl.

James Armstrong, sub Josh Bowes, Liam Fox and Colin Cuthbert also scored.

Fishburn Park lost 3-2 at Dringhouses in the NRCFA Saturday County Cup, Sam Richardson and Rhys Kipling netting for Park.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society powered to a 7-2 win at Heighington in Division One.

Jake Faichney, Karl Storr and Ashley Woodier hit two goals apiece for the visitors, with Brad Dowson also on target. Whitby Fishermen’s Dev lost 3-0 at Yarm & Eaglescliffe U21 in Division Two.

