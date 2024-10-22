Super-subs Paterson and Sault secure late win for Lealholm at TIBS
Brad Lewis and Sam Spenceley had scored to put the Tigers 2-0 ahead at the break, TIBS levelled in the second half but the super-subs won it for Lealholm.
Carl Gray smashed in four goals as Staithes Athletic strolled to an 8-0 win on the road at Kader Dev in the MacMillan Bowl.
James Armstrong, sub Josh Bowes, Liam Fox and Colin Cuthbert also scored.
Fishburn Park lost 3-2 at Dringhouses in the NRCFA Saturday County Cup, Sam Richardson and Rhys Kipling netting for Park.
Whitby Fishermen’s Society powered to a 7-2 win at Heighington in Division One.
Jake Faichney, Karl Storr and Ashley Woodier hit two goals apiece for the visitors, with Brad Dowson also on target. Whitby Fishermen’s Dev lost 3-0 at Yarm & Eaglescliffe U21 in Division Two.