Fishburn Park keeper Dylan Humble featured in the 3-2 cup loss

​Super-subs Charlie Paterson and George Sault hit late goals to fire Lealholm to a 4-2 win at TIBS in the North Riding Football League Premier Division.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Brad Lewis and Sam Spenceley had scored to put the Tigers 2-0 ahead at the break, TIBS levelled in the second half but the super-subs won it for Lealholm.

Carl Gray smashed in four goals as Staithes Athletic strolled to an 8-0 win on the road at Kader Dev in the MacMillan Bowl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Armstrong, sub Josh Bowes, Liam Fox and Colin Cuthbert also scored.

Fishburn Park lost 3-2 at Dringhouses in the NRCFA Saturday County Cup, Sam Richardson and Rhys Kipling netting for Park.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society powered to a 7-2 win at Heighington in Division One.

Jake Faichney, Karl Storr and Ashley Woodier hit two goals apiece for the visitors, with Brad Dowson also on target. Whitby Fishermen’s Dev lost 3-0 at Yarm & Eaglescliffe U21 in Division Two.