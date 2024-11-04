Super Ted Edwards shines in Edgehill North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup victory against Carperby Rovers

Ted Edwards was named as the Edgehill man of the match in the cup win against Carperby Rovers. Photo by Alec Coulson

In a repeat of last year’s final Carperby Rovers visited Scarborough to play against the holders Edgehill in the North Riding Saturday Challenge Cup.

Edgehill started well with the visitors sitting deep, a long ball from Ted Edwards found Billy Logan out wide who crossed for Kieran Link to lash home from close range and put the home team 1-0 up after 12 minutes.

Edgehill keeper Martin Cappleman was called into action soon after with a full length dive to deny Rovers.

The young, fit away team kept pushing for an equaliser but right on half-time Edgehill doubled their lead.

Billy Logan impressed for the home side in the cup win. PHOTOS BY ALEC COULSON

Logan won a header 20 yards out and winger Josh Fergus ran onto the flick on and fired home with an excellent finish.

Second half and the away team took the game to Edgehill.

Keeper Cappleman again pulled off a save which was heading for the top corner.

Carperby ended the game with nine men, ref Jordan Banks dismissed their hard working midfielder Aiden Simpson for two yellows and late on the sub Tom Barley shouted abuse at sub Lewis Taylor which saw him take an early bath.

Kieran Link, white shirt, opened the scoring for Edgehill in their cup win.

After an hour 2-0 became 3-0, again Logan was involved. He picked out the excellent run from Joel Ramm who lobbed the keeper from 35 yards. Great goal.

Carperby got a deserved goal late on with a scuffed shot by Sam

Lambert, after a pass from Michael Dent, going under the keeper Cappleman.

There were fine performances from Ramm, Logan and Fergus but man of the match went to tower of strength Ted 'Giraffe' Edwards.

Newlands Park bowed out of the cup with a 4-2 home loss against Dringhouses Reserves.

Newlands took the lead through Dan Freer, after a great ball from Chrissy Macauley. but the visitors netted twice to take the lead before Park equalised just before half-time through sub Terry Day’s free-kick.

After the break Dringhouses scored a couple more goals to defeat a below-par Newlands, whose man of the match was left-back Matt Stanley.

Newlands will look to bounce back at Edgehill this coming Saturday in the league.

In the Right Car East Riding County League Championship North, a Danny Glendinning hat-trick helped Seamer Sports power to a 5-0 win on the road at Bridlington Rovers Reserves.

Sam Ward opened the scoring after just five minutes, then man of the match Glendinning doubled the lead just three minutes later, adding his second on 32 minutes to put Seamer 3-0 up at the break.

Glendinning completed his treble 13 minutes into the second half to seal the win and Jensen Bradbury came off the bench to finish off the win with his 67th-minute goal.

Seamer keeper Archie Graham also pulled off an amazing penalty save to maintain their clean sheet.

Seamer entertain Langtoft this Saturday.

Scalby's game at Flamborough was postponed.

The Otters host Newby this coming Saturday.