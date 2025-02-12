Sydney Halifax sparkles as Scarborough Ladies FC Under-13s win at Poppleton

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-13s won 5-0 at Poppleton. Photos by Sarah Farah

​Scarborough Ladies Under-13s made it two wins in a row, powering to a 5-0 victory at Poppleton, a side one place below them in the City of York Girls Football League.

Boro got off to a great start with Sydney Halifax smashing home inside the first two minutes, following an assist from Madeleine Watts. Halifax went on to secure the Player of the Match for Scarborough and Madeleine Watts contributed another assist and the final goal of the game with a smart finish.

Between those goals, Scarborough controlled most of the game and Elle Able bagged a hat-trick from midfield. The entire team were at the top if their game, keeper Lilly-Anne Goodwin dealt with anything Poppleton threw at her.

The defence was marshalled brilliantly by Mille Spivey, with Bella Mollan, Olive Atthews and Maria Ivanova all calm on the ball, starting attack after attack.

Anna Upfold and Limerick Goodwin controlled midfield alongside Able, with Annie Farah adding the link play to the forward line.

Alongside Halifax and Madeleine Watts, Callie Watts was a constant problem for the opposition, running tirelessly into the channels from wide positions, and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s lost 4-3 at home to York RI in a thrilling encounter, only the second defeat for the Boro girls this season.

The game was a good competitive and end to end affair from the first minute with both teams playing good attacking football, and it was the away team who broke the deadlock.

Boro piled on the pressure to get back on level terms and Sophie Overfield swept a ball out wide to find Chloe McArthur who drove into the area to blast home to make the score 1-1, but York regained the lead before the break.

In the second half Boro applied the pressure again with Macey Crane equalising for the hosts after some fine approach play from McArthur and Mia Morris, it was the latter who struck next with a long-range effort to put the home side in the lead for the first time.

Unfortunately Boro couldn’t hold on as York scored from a corner and in an end-to-end finale York managed to get the winner

Crane was girl of the game while Isla Williams and Sophie Overfield also impressed for Boro.