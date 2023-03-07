Teenage keeper Harry Pinder stars as Ayton knock out Kirkbymoorside Reserves

Ayton won in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy at Kirkbymoorside Reserves.

The Moorsiders’ second string was comprised of a fine mix of youth and experience, while Ayton also had a fine blend of youth in their ranks and they took a 10th minute lead with a Rob Bowman goal following a right wing cross by Jake Sands, writes Keith Sales.

Ten minutes later Ayton doubled their lead when Jake Sands latched onto a superb through ball and lobbed the advancing Moorsiders keeper from 18 yards out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remainder of the first half was end to end with the Moorsiders having the better of the chances but the young Ayton keeper Harry Pinder making several outstanding saves.

Ryan Rivis netted for Wombleton in their win against Bagby & Balk.

Ayton increased their lead after 55 minute with a goal scored by Brad Marshall.

The home side came back with an improved overall and spirited performance and scored a goal through Darryl Rivis but Ayton added a fourth goal to restore their three-goal advantage, with Bowman bagging his second of the cup-tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the Match winners were Darryl Rivis (Kirkbymoorside Res), teenage goalkeeper Harry Pinder won the Ayton award.

Second division title-chasers Wombleton Wanderers triumphed 3-0 at first division side Bagby & Balk.

The first half was a cagey affair and remained goalless.