Teenage super-sub Jake Gallagher hits winner for Edgehill Reserves in Junior Cup clash against Newby

Newby FC suffered a 3-2 loss at Edgehill Reserves in the Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup.

Newby took the lead when Brandon Neale burst down the right to find Cam MacDonald with an inch-perfect cross to bury his header.

After an Edgehill corner a brilliant Ol Cooper save was reacted quickest to by Liam Eyre to make it 1-1 on 23 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newby regained the lead after a Cal Andrews corner found Josh Kelly to head in.

On the hour mark an Edgehill free-kick resulted in a rash challenge from Newby and a penalty to Edgehill, which Matty Rowley converted to bring the scores level at 2-2.

The hosts pushed for the winner and claimed victory with a finish from 16-year-old super-sub Jake Gallagher, although Newby’s players were appealing for a push on one of their teammates in the goalmouth scramble.

Edgehill Reserves boss Steve Clegg said: “After being behind twice the lads showed great work ethic and heart to pinch a winner with 10 minutes to go. It was a very good team performance against a team who's already beat us twice in the league.

"Jake Gallagher came on after 30 minutes to join his 50-year-old Dad on the pitch and score the winner and claim the man of the match award.”

Man of the match for Newby was Adam Martin, with Sam Hampton, Luqa Borg, Josh Kelly and debutant Joe Smith also impressing