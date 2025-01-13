Teenager Bill Marshall signs for Scarborough Athletic after York City release

Published 13th Jan 2025
Scarborough Athletic are pleased to confirm the signing of Bill Marshall following his release from York City.

The 18-year-old midfielder, who is Scarborough-born, impressed as a trialist in the recent NRCFA Senior Cup quarter-final 11-1 win at home to TIBS and is available to play in tomorrow's National League North fixture against Kidderminster Harriers in front of his hometown supporters.

The Seadogs have several key players, such as midfielder Lewis Maloney, sidelined with injuries at present so Marshall’s signing is a huge boost for Jono Greening’s team.

