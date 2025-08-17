Ten-man Bridlington Town fight back for FA Cup draw at West Auckland Town

Bridlington Town celebrate their first equaliser, which was scored by Kasper Williams. Photo by Alexander Fynn

Bridlington Town came from behind twice to force a replay against West Auckland Town in the FA Cup Preliminary Round.

The replay will be played at the Mounting Systems on Tuesday night with a 7.45pm kick-off, in place of the scheduled league fixture against Silsden, which will now be re-arranged.

Jake Day started on the bench for this fixture as the club awaits confirmation of his injury sustained on Tuesday night against Knaresborough Town.

The hosts started the stronger of the two sides when Cieren Jackson broke away from his man, bit his shot was punched away by Jonathan Dash.

Alex Markham trying to break free from his man at West Auckland. Photo by Alexander Fynn

Town seemed to struggle to control when defending though especially when James Hughes whipped a ball into the middle, but Alex Markham was able to clear the ball over the bar for a corner.

The Seasiders had a chance of their own when Ahmed Salam ran on the wing, playing a curling cross into Casey Stewart, but his first time shot went wide.

Both teams battled in midfield with few chances for either side, Craig Moody played a low-driven cross into the middle, Leo Robinson then firing a weak shot straight to Dash.

The home side though were first to strike as Robinson opened the scoring, Hughes fired a low-driven shot into the middle of the area and Robinson prodded the ball past the diving Dash.

Less than a minute later, Kasper Williams levelled, the defender made no mistake with his header into the roof of the net from a Salam corner.

The second period was a rather drab affair, that was until the hour mark when Jackson’s free-kick was met by Josh Robertson, however the linesman flagged for offside.

Jackson though restored West Auckland’s lead with a scramble in the goalmouth, the ball fell to the number 11, his first shot ricocheted off Markham, and his rebound shot went firing past Dash who was stranded.

With a goal down Williams saw red by the official, as he was deemed to have pulled Hughes down and the official was left with no choice but to send him off.

Charley Whight came close to equalising, Coulson and Adam Mitchell got into tangle the ball fell to Whight, however his shot went wide of the post.

Will Annan came close again from distance from Stewart, but his effort was fumbled by the keeper although the keeper managed to recover himself and deny the visitors.

West Auckland skipper Ben Trotter also saw red to even the sides out for a silly challenge on Allan, which was his second booking of the match.

Just as stoppage-time began, Allan found the equaliser, when Salam crossed the ball into the middle, Allan headed the ball into the bottom corner, sending the travelling support into raptures.

Brid boss Mike Thompson said: “We’ve got lucky to get out of that, it’s definitely the worst we’ve played this season.

"I’ve got to give them some credit for the character they showed when we went down to 10 men, I think Tom Allan and Dicko (Matty Dixon) were superb today.”

Bridlington Town’s away fixture against Ossett United has now been confirmed for Tuesday September 2, 7.45pm ko.