Ten-man Newlands shine in opening Championship North win against Langtoft
Ryan Matson was shown a straight red card 10 minutes before the break for the hosts.
After a goalless first half, Newlands found top gear after the break as stand-in skipper Liam Mintoft opened the scoring with a powerful 25-yard shot, then an Olly Parker back-post header and left-back Will Rowley’s 25-yard lob made it 3-0.
The visitors reduced the deficit but man of the match Mintoft restored the three-goal lead with a free-kick just inside his own half which bounced over the visiting keeper.
Langtoft added a second but Josh Wallace sealed the win with a great strike from an acute angle.
Leaders Edgehill continued their 100% start to the season with a 4-0 win at Scalby.
Joe Gallagher and Jamie Patterson fired Edgehill into a two-goal lead at the break, Lewis Taylor adding two more in the second half.
Man of the match for Edgehill was Carl Hepples with Brandon Payne and George Bramham the star men for Scalby.
Newby were edged out by the odd goal in nine in a thrilling clash at Flamborough.
The visitors got off to a slow start, but managed to go in front through Brendan Wilson-McGarry with a well-struck shot that went in off the underside of the bar
Newby then doubled their lead when Lucas Cooper chased a lost cause, then squared to Wilson-McGarry to double his tally
Boro struck twice to level the scores but Newby went into half-time 3-2 up when man of the match Wilson-McGarry completed his hat-trick.
In the second half Boro equalised once more as Newby were down to 10 men due to a sin-bin decision.
Newby got in front thanks to a clean strike from Cal Andrews, and then a game-changing decision when Newby’s claim for a penalty was turned down when Rich Tolliday appeared to be taken out by the home goalkeeper.
Boro equalised again through a bullet header, then managed to win it from a disputed corner.
Seamer Sports lost 4-1 in their opening league game at home to high-flying Bridlington Spa.
Jake Gallagher scored for the hosts, with the man of the match award shared by Harley Adams and Gallagher.