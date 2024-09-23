Ten-man Newlands shine in opening Championship North win against Langtoft

Ten-man Newlands shone in opening Championship North win against Langtoft

Newlands earned their first win in the Right Car East Riding League Championship North with a 5-3 home success against previously undefeated Langtoft, despite playing almost an hour with only 10 men.

Ryan Matson was shown a straight red card 10 minutes before the break for the hosts.

After a goalless first half, Newlands found top gear after the break as stand-in skipper Liam Mintoft opened the scoring with a powerful 25-yard shot, then an Olly Parker back-post header and left-back Will Rowley’s 25-yard lob made it 3-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors reduced the deficit but man of the match Mintoft restored the three-goal lead with a free-kick just inside his own half which bounced over the visiting keeper.

Edgehill, orange kit, carried on their winning start to the season. Photo by TCF Photography

Langtoft added a second but Josh Wallace sealed the win with a great strike from an acute angle.

Leaders Edgehill continued their 100% start to the season with a 4-0 win at Scalby.

Joe Gallagher and Jamie Patterson fired Edgehill into a two-goal lead at the break, Lewis Taylor adding two more in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the match for Edgehill was Carl Hepples with Brandon Payne and George Bramham the star men for Scalby.

Newby were edged out by the odd goal in nine in a thrilling clash at Flamborough.

The visitors got off to a slow start, but managed to go in front through Brendan Wilson-McGarry with a well-struck shot that went in off the underside of the bar

Newby then doubled their lead when Lucas Cooper chased a lost cause, then squared to Wilson-McGarry to double his tally

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro struck twice to level the scores but Newby went into half-time 3-2 up when man of the match Wilson-McGarry completed his hat-trick.

In the second half Boro equalised once more as Newby were down to 10 men due to a sin-bin decision.

Newby got in front thanks to a clean strike from Cal Andrews, and then a game-changing decision when Newby’s claim for a penalty was turned down when Rich Tolliday appeared to be taken out by the home goalkeeper.

Boro equalised again through a bullet header, then managed to win it from a disputed corner.

Seamer Sports lost 4-1 in their opening league game at home to high-flying Bridlington Spa.

Jake Gallagher scored for the hosts, with the man of the match award shared by Harley Adams and Gallagher.