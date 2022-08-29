Ten-man Scarborough Athletic climb to fourth in National League North after last-gasp win at Blyth

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Maloney hit the late penalty to earn 10-man Boro a 2-1 Bank Holiday Monday win at Blyth in National League North

The first half was a real end to end affair, with some superb passing moves, and several chances created by both teams, writes Steve Adamson.

In the third minute Dan Bramall raced onto a through-ball from the excellent Lewis Maloney, but shot straight at home keeper Alex Mitchell, then Ash Jackson fired at the keeper from 25 yards.

In early Blyth chances, Corey McKeown beat the offside trap, but shot wide, and Michael Liddle burst clear and was one-on-one with Boro keeper Joe Cracknell, who dived to his left to tip away the shot.

The chances kept coming, Will Jarvis won possession and passed forward towards Bramall, but keeper Mitchell raced out to kick clear, a left-wing corner from Maloney was met with a thumping header from Kieran Weledji, but Mitchell made a fantastic reflex save to flick the ball over, and Bramall and Jackson both fired narrowly wide, while for Blyth, Alex Nicholson played in JJ O'Donnell, whose fierce shot was met with a terrific diving save from Joe Cracknell.

The deadlock was broken on 31 minutes, when Bramall pounced on a sloppy pass by a defender on the left, raced towards the bye-line and fired against the base of the near post, with Michael Coulson sliding in to bundle the rebound into the net.

Blyth had the ball in the net through Michael Richardson, who had strayed offside, and O'Donnell blazed over, then a Richardson cross was headed just over by Lewis McNall, as an excellent half ended with Boro still leading 1-0.

Blyth equalised on 54 minutes when the ball broke to Lewis McNall on the edge of the area, and he smashed a left-foot shot past Joe Cracknell, and soon after, Jordan Hickey fired just over.

Jarvis carved out a chance for Boro, bursting into the box, but keeper Mitchell dived to save his shot, then a Coulson shot was blocked on the goal-line by Richardson.

On 69 minutes Kieran Glynn lunged into Nicholson on the touchline, and the referee reached for a red card, Boro's third red in successive matches.

Blyth began to apply pressure, but the Boro defence was magnificent, with Cracknell outstanding in goal, and Thornton, Gooda, Weledji, Jackson, Maloney and substitute Burton all putting their bodies on the line.

McNall had a powerful shot blocked by Weledji, a Cornish cross was headed over by McNall and Kieran Burton charged down a goal-bound strike from Nicky Deverdics.

Burton set up a chance for former Blyth loanee Dom Tear, but the home keeper pounced on the ball, before Boro snatched an 87th-minute winner from a hotly disputed penalty award.

Maloney sprayed a ball out to Jackson on the left. He ran forward and sent a cross into the box, with the referee penalising Blyth skipper Nathan Buddle for a handball, although he was adamant the ball had struck his chest not his arm.

Despite the protests, Maloney stepped up to send Mitchell the wrong way from the penalty spot.

In the final few minutes Boro defended desperately, with Gooda deflecting a Sam Fishburn shot wide, Cracknell gathering a couple of high balls, and Burton blocking a fierce Nicholson strike seconds before the final whistle.

BLYTH: Mitchell, Liddle, Nicholson, Buddle, Richardson, Hickey, McNall (Fishburn 82), O’Donnell (Gillies 65), McKeown (Cornish 77), Elsdon, Deverdics

BORO: Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda, Jarvis, Colville (Plant 83), Coulson (Burton 72), Glynn, Bramall (Tear 57)

REFEREE: John Mulligan

YELLOW CARDS: None

RED CARD: Scarborough- Kieran Glynn 69

GOALS: Blyth Spartans: Lewis McNall 54 - Boro: Michael Coulson 31, Lewis Maloney 87(pen)

BORO MAN OF MATCH: Joe Cracknell