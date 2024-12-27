Ten-man Scarborough Athletic Reserves net 3-2 win at Humber Premier League leaders Hedon Rangers

Football news

In their final match of 2024, injury-stricken Scarborough Athletic Reserves achieved a dramatic 3-2 win at Humber Premier League leaders Hedon Rangers at Holderness Academy & Sixth Form College.​

Despite being without key players, Boro began brightly, dominating much of the first half, under the inspired leadership of captain and man of the match Jake Reeves, ably assisted by Riley McGinty and George Walmsley in midfield, writes Steve Adamson.

They went ahead with a stunning left-foot free kick from Charlie Colley, from just outside the box, then doubled their lead when the versatile Emilio Colangelo-Cole slotted home after excellent link-up play with striker Robbie Scarborough.

Hedon fought back, with Boro keeper Ben Chamberlain pulling off two superb saves, and the lead was then extended to 3-0 with another fine finish from Colley, again after clever interplay with Scarborough, but shortly before the interval Boro went down to 10 men following a second yellow card for Cassidy Wood.

Hedon capitalised on their numerical advantage early in the second half, when Harry Giles scored. Boro had to soak up pressure in a brilliant defensive display from Chamberlain, Ross Pllu, Taylor Hide and Dan Simpson that epitomised the club’s ‘No Battle, No Victory’ motto.

Solid defending kept the visitors at bay, while Boro also created chances on the break, but the hosts added a late second goal through Ryan Whincup near the end, although the ref appeared to miss a handball offence in the build up.

Colley was denied his hat-trick by a great save, and after an agonising nine minutes of stoppage time, the final whistle sounded.

Manager Paul Exley was delighted by his side’s resilience and determination against the title chasers, who dropped to second in the table behind new leaders Sculcoates.

Boro Reserves are now eighth in the table, and their next match is at home to third-placed South Cave on Saturday.

