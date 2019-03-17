The 11 top candidates to take over as Scarborough Athletic manager Following Saturday's sacking of Steve Kittrick, we take a look at the possible candidates to take over at Scarborough Athletic. Here's 11 possible options for Boro. 1. Jonathan Greening Scarborough-born and played at the highest level under several top managers.'Currently coaches for i2i and has experience working with York City's academy sides. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Chris Hardy Currently Whitby Town manager, guided the Blues to North Riding Senior Cup success two seasons ago.'Formerly managed Guisborough Town. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Rudy Funk Former Athletic manager, who was a fan's favourite during his tenure.'Recently left AFC Mansfield. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Darren Kelly Currently Hyde United boss. Signed on for Scarborough Athletic in 2013.'Previously managed Oldham Athletic and FC Halifax. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3