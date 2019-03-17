Who are the 10 leading candidates for the Scarborough Athletic job?

The 11 top candidates to take over as Scarborough Athletic manager

Following Saturday's sacking of Steve Kittrick, we take a look at the possible candidates to take over at Scarborough Athletic.

Here's 11 possible options for Boro.

Scarborough-born and played at the highest level under several top managers.'Currently coaches for i2i and has experience working with York City's academy sides.

1. Jonathan Greening

1. Jonathan Greening

Scarborough-born and played at the highest level under several top managers.'Currently coaches for i2i and has experience working with York City's academy sides.
Currently Whitby Town manager, guided the Blues to North Riding Senior Cup success two seasons ago.'Formerly managed Guisborough Town.

2. Chris Hardy

2. Chris Hardy

Currently Whitby Town manager, guided the Blues to North Riding Senior Cup success two seasons ago.'Formerly managed Guisborough Town.
Former Athletic manager, who was a fan's favourite during his tenure.'Recently left AFC Mansfield.

3. Rudy Funk

3. Rudy Funk

Former Athletic manager, who was a fan's favourite during his tenure.'Recently left AFC Mansfield.
Currently Hyde United boss. Signed on for Scarborough Athletic in 2013.'Previously managed Oldham Athletic and FC Halifax.

4. Darren Kelly

4. Darren Kelly

Currently Hyde United boss. Signed on for Scarborough Athletic in 2013.'Previously managed Oldham Athletic and FC Halifax.
