The Valley and Ayton net newitts.com Beckett Football League shoot-out semi-final wins

Ayton

The game was a cup classic on a very wet and muddy pitch, writes Keith Sales.

Rich Tolliday fired wide early on for Valley then Mark McNulty pulled off an incredible reflex save to deny a Rosedale striker from five yards.

The deadlock was broken when Rosedale captain Paul Allsopp fed Josh Butler to score. Valley responded five minutes from half-time, when Josh Westmoreland headed home a Tyson Stubbings corner for a fine equaliser.

Two goals from Jack Pinder could not help Heslerton progress to the semis of The Panasonic Cup.

The second half was a battle in the mud until Stubbings dribbled past the Rosedale defence and smashed the ball into the opposing top corner to put the Valley ahead.

Rosedale then hit their own scorcher of a goal with a long range effort by Butler following an assist from Jonathon Seller.

Late drama ensued as McNulty made another outstanding save in the bottom corner from a Rosedale effort, and then Tolliday missed a one-on-one in the dying moments.

Onto the dreaded penalty shoot-out, Valley took first with captain Daniel Appleby scoring, then Rosedale saw their first penalty by Butler saved by McNulty. Stubbings then scored his penalty, Rosedale scored their second by Aidan Taylor.

Tolliday stepped up to score for Valley, McNulty saved Rosedale’s third effort taken by Alastair Wilkinson, and Ryan Somers scored to make it 4-1 to Valley.Man of the Match winners were Butler (Rosedale) and Valley’s McNulty for a heroic performance in goal.

Ayton dominated their Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy semi-final with Union Rovers but missed several clear cut chances until Rob Bowman opened the scoring on the hour mark.

Luke Scott then managed to run past several Ayton players unchallenged to run through and score with last kick of game to force the dreaded penalty shoot-out.

Issac Sands scored first then teenager Harry Pinder made an unbelievable save to keep the first penalty out, then James Cooke, Jake Sands. and Rob Bowman all scored before man of the match Pinder tipped the Union effort onto the bar to win Ayton the shoot-out by a 3-0 margin.

Ayton will meet the winners of this week’s semi between Rosedale and Wombleton Wanderers in next Tuesday’s final which will be played on Pickering Town’s ground, kick-off 7pm.

Wombleton Wanderers hammered hosts Rillington Rovers 12-0 in a one-sided Panasonic League Division Two quarter-final thanks to goals scored by David Thompson (7), Luke Quantock (3), and Ryan Rivis (2).

In the other quarter-final Heslerton lost out 5-3 at home to Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy.

In the eighth minute, a low cross into the Heslerton box cannoned off Jake Allardice and wrong footing keeper Simon Clark.

On 22 minutes Whitby would score a second through Lewis Coultas.

Seven minutes into the second half a goal-kick from Clark saw sub Jack Pinder fire his side back into the game.

Brogan Russell’s goal restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage before bad luck struck a second time for the hosts. Tommy Palmer’s last ditch attempt to clear the ball merely diverted it into his own net.

Skipper Morgan Kendrew’s free-kick eluded the outrushing keeper for Pinder to tap home, and with less than 15 minutes remaining it was game on as Rob Ruston fired in Heslerton’s third from a long Kendrew throw.

Whitby were now just happy to clear the danger and try to catch their hosts on the break, and inside the final five minutes Whitby would grab a fifth with a superb finish scored by Marshall Kelly, to end a fine, sporting, eight goal thriller.Man of the Match winners were captain for the day Kendrew for Heslerton and Ryan McCormack for Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy.

In Division One, Kirkdale United drew 1-1 against Bagby & Balk on the Malton Sports Centre’s 3g pitch.

Five minutes before half-time a flicked pass from Oscar Benoit found Harland Mawhinney with a tap in to give Bagby the interval advantage.

With only 10 minutes to go a long corner to the back post found Rob Galtrey who just stole half a yard on his marker for a header to score a fine equaliser.

Man of the Match winners were Sam Dawson (Kirkdale Utd) and Finlay Lawrence (Bagby & Balk).

Last Thursday, Ayton beat Rosedale 4-3 in a thrilling night game.

Tom Grainger put the visitors ahead with Eric Hall scoring a fine equaliser before half-time.

In the second half David Wilkinson restored Rosedale’s lead, Jake Sands equalised.

Hall put Ayton ahead, and Jake Sands scored Ayton’s fourth goal. James Smith scored Rosedale’s third.

Last Tuesday evening Ayton won 4-1 at Rosedale, Josh Butler put Rosedale ahead.

Hall equalised before half-time, Ayton went on to win the three points with second-half goals scored by Brad Marshall (2), and Nicko Dunn who was also their man of the match.

In midweek already promoted Division Two side Wombleton won 3-1 at Sinnington thanks to a hat-trick scored by Ryan Rivis.

Archie Turner scored for the Sinners.

Duncombe Park Reserves beat Rillington Rovers in midweek 2-0 with second half goals scored by Henry Birkett and Harry King (penalty), James King was man of the match.

