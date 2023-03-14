The Valley and Union Rovers move into semi-finals of Ryedale Hospital Cup

Union Rovers, pictured earlier this season, won 5-2 at Ayton in the Ryedale Hospital Cup quarter-final.

The visitors had a flurry of early chances as they pressed high and then 19-year-old midfielder Tyler Duckworth opened the scoring with a fine effort from 18 yards into the bottom corner, writes Keith Sales.

Valley stand-in keeper Ryan Somers made a string of fine saves, the most notable a one-on-one Ryan Rivis with his feet, but from the resulting throw-in, Jake Dennison crossed the ball for Dave Thompson to equalise

The second half began with Valley’s Tyson Stubbings dribbling around the Wombleton keeper to slot home and finish a fine team move.

Wombleton Wanderers lost to The Valley in the Ryedale Hospital Cup last eight.

Valley then proceeded to have a flurry of chances with big misses from Tolliday and Stubbings, until captain Daniel Appleby danced through the Wombleton defence and was brought down in the area but the Valley appeals were turned down.

Man of the Match winners were Josh Tateson at centre-back (Wombleton), the Valley award was shared between Appleby in midfield and Somers for a solid display in goal.

Ayton lost 5-2 at home to Union Rovers in their quarter-final.

Brad Atkinson fired Ayton into the lead after 26 minutes, on the stroke of half-time Union scored an equaliser by Adam Stockell.

In the second half an improved Union went ahead with a second Stockell goal on 57 minutes.

Further Rovers goals were scored by Luke Scott and an own goal before Rob Bowman pulled a goal back for Ayton on 84 minutes but within a minute sub Jamie Allen scored to seal a 5-2 Union win.

Ayton’s 16-year-old keeper Harry Pinder made several outstanding saves.

In the Scarborough FA Harbour Cup, Rosedale lost 6-0 at Pindar against Edgehill, Rosedale’s man of the match was veteran Martin Foxton, who put in a magnificent shift up front in one of Rosedale’s best displays of the season despite the result.

Semi-final cup draws, Ryedale Hospital Cup: Union Rovers v Thornton le Dale or Goldsborough, Rosedale or Heslerton v The Valley. Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy: Rosedale v Wombleton Wanderers, Ayton v Union Rovers or Kirkdale Utd.

First division leaders Amotherby & Swinton won 1-0 at basement side Kirkbymoorside Reserves.

Kirkby’s teenage wingers Fin Watson and Sam Rawson were always a threat as the hosts made a fine start. An early chance missed by Dave Gardner was the highlight of the high tempo start, Watson and Rawson both also went close to scoring.

The visitors started the second half brighter and the pressure culminated in the only goal of the game scored in the 70th minute, Oliver Towse’s corner was headed by Alan Goforth and saved, but the ball was spilled, and was stabbed in by Matthew Beane.

The Moorsiders’ Daryl Rivis and Chris Hodgson both went close late on but the visitors held on.

Man of the Match winners were Chris Hodgson (Kirkby), Alan Goforth (Amotherby).

Thornton-le-Dale won 3-1 at home to Ryedale SC.

Dale took the lead through Connor Leeks, Morgan Elven then doubled the hosts’ lead before the interval. Ryedale pulled a goal back when Dan Greaves scored a fine goal but Thornton sealed the win through Nathan Konya.