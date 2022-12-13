The Valley set for Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy cracker at home to Ayton
The pick of Saturday’s newitts.com Beckett Football League action sees Division Two leaders The Valley entertain Division One high-flyers, 1.45pm kick-off in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy second round.
Filey Town Reserves resume Division Two action on Saturday against Goal Sports, Union Rovers also return to Division One action when they entertain Snainton in what will probably be the league’s Match of the Day, writes Keith Sales.
Fixtures for Saturday, 1.45pm ko, Div 1: Bagby & Balk v Amotherby & Swinton, Ryedale SC v Kirkdale Utd, Thornton le Dale v Rosedale, Union Rovers v Snainton
Div 2: Goal Sports v Filey Town Res, Heslerton v Amotherby & Swinton, Sinnington v Duncombe Park Res, Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy v Rillington Rovers
Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy Cup Round 2: The Valley v Ayton
Scarborough & District FA Harbour Cup Round 1: Kirkbymoorside Reserves v Newlands.
At last week’s League Management Committee meeting the first two round of the Panasonic League Division 2 Cup Competition were drawn as follows:
Round 1: Duncombe Park Res v Sinnington, Amotherby & Swinton Res v Goal Sports, Goldsborough v Wombleton Wanderers, hopefully these games will be played in January.
Round 2: Rillington Rovers v Goldsborough or Wombleton Wanderers, Duncombe Park Res or Sinnington v Filey Town Res, Heslerton v Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy, Amotherby & Swinton Res or Goal Sports v The Valley.