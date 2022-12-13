The Valley set for Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy cracker at home to Ayton

Union Rovers' Josh Ward, right, in action against Filey Reserves.

Filey Town Reserves resume Division Two action on Saturday against Goal Sports, Union Rovers also return to Division One action when they entertain Snainton in what will probably be the league’s Match of the Day, writes Keith Sales.

Fixtures for Saturday, 1.45pm ko, Div 1: Bagby & Balk v Amotherby & Swinton, Ryedale SC v Kirkdale Utd, Thornton le Dale v Rosedale, Union Rovers v Snainton

Div 2: Goal Sports v Filey Town Res, Heslerton v Amotherby & Swinton, Sinnington v Duncombe Park Res, Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy v Rillington Rovers

Union Rovers celebrate one of their five goals in the win at home to Filey Town Reserves.

Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy Cup Round 2: The Valley v Ayton

Scarborough & District FA Harbour Cup Round 1: Kirkbymoorside Reserves v Newlands.

At last week’s League Management Committee meeting the first two round of the Panasonic League Division 2 Cup Competition were drawn as follows:

Round 1: Duncombe Park Res v Sinnington, Amotherby & Swinton Res v Goal Sports, Goldsborough v Wombleton Wanderers, hopefully these games will be played in January.

