News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The Valley set for Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy cracker at home to Ayton

The pick of Saturday’s newitts.com Beckett Football League action sees Division Two leaders The Valley entertain Division One high-flyers, 1.45pm kick-off in the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy second round.

By Andy Bloomfield
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Union Rovers' Josh Ward, right, in action against Filey Reserves.
Union Rovers' Josh Ward, right, in action against Filey Reserves.

Filey Town Reserves resume Division Two action on Saturday against Goal Sports, Union Rovers also return to Division One action when they entertain Snainton in what will probably be the league’s Match of the Day, writes Keith Sales.

Fixtures for Saturday, 1.45pm ko, Div 1: Bagby & Balk v Amotherby & Swinton, Ryedale SC v Kirkdale Utd, Thornton le Dale v Rosedale, Union Rovers v Snainton

Hide Ad

Div 2: Goal Sports v Filey Town Res, Heslerton v Amotherby & Swinton, Sinnington v Duncombe Park Res, Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy v Rillington Rovers

Union Rovers celebrate one of their five goals in the win at home to Filey Town Reserves.
Most Popular

Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy Cup Round 2: The Valley v Ayton

Scarborough & District FA Harbour Cup Round 1: Kirkbymoorside Reserves v Newlands.

Hide Ad

At last week’s League Management Committee meeting the first two round of the Panasonic League Division 2 Cup Competition were drawn as follows:

Round 1: Duncombe Park Res v Sinnington, Amotherby & Swinton Res v Goal Sports, Goldsborough v Wombleton Wanderers, hopefully these games will be played in January.

Hide Ad

Round 2: Rillington Rovers v Goldsborough or Wombleton Wanderers, Duncombe Park Res or Sinnington v Filey Town Res, Heslerton v Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy, Amotherby & Swinton Res or Goal Sports v The Valley.

Division TwoHeslerton