The Valley sink Goldsborough United to stay in pole position in Beckett League Division 2

Wombleton Wanderers triumphed 6-1 at home to Whitby Fishermen's Society Academy to stay in the second division title race

The first half started in blistering fashion with Valley scoring twice in the opening 15 minutes, the first through Tyson Stubbings’ mazy wing play teeing up Jensen Bradbury to tap home at the far post, writes Keith Sales.

The second almost a carbon copy with Harry Ward on the receiving end to slot home this time.

Valley had time in between the opening goals to head a big chance off the post.

Goldsborough’s Damon Craig drove at the Valley defence before finding Ben Watson whose effort lacked any real power and the home keeper gathered with ease.

Five minutes later and another half-chance came and went when Phil Spencer’s shot across the box found Mike Coates at a tight angle and his shot clipped the keeper then the post and landed safe.

Right on half-time, United nearly grabbed one back when Jay Niel’s flicked header resulted in a scramble in the penalty area, but no one could poke the ball home.

Boro had the first chance of the second half when Spencer’s long throw was headed on and Watson’s flicked effort went over the bar.

On 50 minutes the ball was in the back of the net, however, it was the home side who found a way to add a third.

Having failed to deal properly with a ball into the box the ball was recycled, Ward fizzing a low ball across the area for Richard Tolliday to net thanks to a deflection off Nathan Smurthwaite who unfortunately put past his own keeper. for

It wasn’t long before a fourth was added and a ball across goal by Tyler Duckworth was stroked home by Ward.

Boro never gave up and ended up getting a goal back later on in the game.

Craig picked up the ball deep having been moved up top and curled a delightful ball round the defence for Watson to latch onto via a nick off the defender. Barring down on goal he lashed the ball past the keeper giving him no chance.

In the 90th minute a Valley man broke through the Goldsborough defence and Pete Diaz-Thomson reacted well to save low down and stop a fifth goal finding the back of the net.

Valley’s Man of the Match was centre-half and captain Jake Adams.

Second-placed Sinnington were 9-0 winners at Filey Town Reserves who had several players missing.

The first half was a very tight affair, the Sinners took the lead after 20 minutes when Dougie Brewster scored.

Charley Watson scored to double the lead for the Sinners and just before half time Ethan Ward headed a Jon Mitchell free-kick into the top corner for the ‘Goal of the Game.’

The second half saw the Sinners get well on top as fitness told.

Further goals were scored by Ward – a fine header from a corner, a brace of goals for Luke Balderson, Luke Clemmit, and finally a brace for Cam Frank.

Man of the Match winners were Reece Barr (Filey Town) and Ward playing at centre-back and scorer of two brilliant headers won the Sinnington award.

Wombleton Wanderers are third with two games in hand on the two teams above them, they are three points behind the Sinners and six points behind the Valley..

Wanderers eased to a 6-1 home win against Whitby Fishermen’s Spciety Academy.

Wombleton came out of the blocks this week and went into half-time five goals to nil.

The scorers were David Thompson (2), Luke Quantock, Mikey Clark and Kyle Wren.

The second half saw the home side slacken off and letting Whitby Fishermen play their game.

The visitors’ second half marksman was Lewis Coultas, though Wombleton did see the game out with a further goal scored by Dan Marshall.

Man of the Match winners were Mikey Clark (Wombleton Wanderers) and Jack Henshaw |(Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy).

Duncombe Park Reserves wanted revenge for the 3-0 defeat last weekend when they visited Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

The Park manager asked for a response and the lads delivered, this was the best performance the management team have witnessed from the team this season as they romped to a 3-0 victory.

Park dominated from the first whistle stringing passes together and lots of movement and talking, at one point they strung 17 consecutive passes together leaving Amotherby chasing their tails.

Park had shot after shot with the Amotherby keeper on fire, before Dave Wallinger slid in at the back post.

The second half was exactly the same as the first with Park dominating from the whistle again, more shots more saves but finally got the second, great ball by Wallinger with a defence-splitting pass which Harry King ran on to and fired into the top corner to double his side’s lead.

Park made a few subs and James Wood nicely laid the ball off for Dan Fearnley to slot home his first goal for the club.

Josh Lawson ran things in midfield but Man of the Match went to Sam Jenkins at right-back.

Saturday’s Division 2 fixtures (2pm ko): Sinnington v Goldsborough Utd, Valley v Amotherby & Swinton Res, Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy v Filey Town Reserves.

