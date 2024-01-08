The Valley triumph after 11-goal Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy cracker at Snainton

Beckett League report. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

An enthralling cup tie got off to a flyer when Jensen Bradbury danced down the right wing and fired the ball across the box only for Tyson Stubbings to hit the post in the opening minutes, writes Dan Lewis.

And it was an early sign of what thrills were to come as Valley took the lead on 10 minutes when Rafal Jackow danced through the Snainton defence before being clattered to the ground for a penalty which he duly dispatched himself.

Tyson Stubbings then doubled the lead when despite playing through injury he latched onto a Bradbury through-ball and smashed the ball into the top corner.

The Valley are pictured winning the 2023 Hospital Cup final.

Snainton replied with an own goal as James Thompson blocked a cross and it flew into his own net and another goal from a corner by Dan Simpson.

Valley then replied instantly when goalkeeper Mark McNulty took a goal-kick, expertly finding striker Zac Hansen in behind to chip the Snainton goalkeeper, only to be disallowed for offside.

Valley did reply eventually and held the lead at the half-time break when Hansen latched onto a Thompson long throw and slotted the ball into the Snainton goal.

Snainton came out firing in the second half and took a quick brace of goals to make the score 4-3 with Simpson netting again and Dan Outhart also notching.

However Valley rallied and replied when Bradbury smashed the ball in from a Stubbings cutback at the edge of the area.

Then Valley regained the lead at 5-4 as midfielder Jackow lobbed the keeper from range, and the Valley man of the match completed his hat-trick with a penalty after Stubbings was brought down in the box on the 65th minute mark.

Five minutes later Snainton’s striker ran through on goal and collided with The Valley keeper in the six-yard box while trying to lob him. The Valley gloveman was shown a straight red card and a penalty was awarded.

