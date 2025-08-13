Ahmed Salam opened the scoring for Bridlington Town in their FA Cup win against Knaresborough. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Town secured their place in the next round of the FA Cup preliminary after a convincing 4-1 victory over Knaresborough Town at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Bridlington were forced to replay last Tuesday’s replay again, due to a match official denying the visitors a substitute in extra-time with to a player being injured to opposing side.

The Queensgate men will now travel to West Auckland Town in the FA Cup Preliminary Round on Saturday, August 16.

From kick-off though It was the home side who made a strong start, Casey Stewart crossing the ball to Michael Coulson, however his shot hit the side of the net.

Matty Dixon gets stuck in for Bridlington Town against Knaresborough. Photo by TCF Photography

The first half though belonged to the home side, and chances were aplenty

Jake Day came agonisingly close, when he skilfully lost his defenders, the close-range effort though skimmed wide of the post.

Fans’ favourite, and a scorer in all league and cup matches so far this season, Ahmed Salam opened the scoring, Day crossing the ball into Stewart, playing a neat back-pass to Salam, firing a low-driven shot into the bottom corner leaving the keeper stranded.

It almost became 2-0 moments later when the captain played a through-ball to Will Annan, but his shot was comfortably saved.

Just on the cusp of half-time, Coulson doubled the Seasiders lead from a free-kick, his curling shot nestling into the top corner.

With the home side dominant in attack, the visitors offered little threat to the goal of Jonathan Dash.

The second half was slightly more subdued, with the Seasiders’ fans in great voice throughout the match cheering on the Queensgate men, although Bridlington were the better of the two sides it was Boro who had the first chance of the second period, calling Dash into action, however the threat was easily dealt with.

With the Seasiders stepping off the gas, it appeared as they looked to slow the game down, that was until Coulson scored his second of the night, when a cross was whipped in, the former Barnsley man’s diving header was placed the ball into the bottom corner.

With the game virtually won Knaresborough struggled to get any further foothold in the match, but against the odds they eventually got themselves on the scoresheet from a corner, Jack Dyche heading into the top corner.

Albeit the home side were not done as Day made it four, as he went one-on-one with his defender as he flicked the ball passed his man, to secure a place in the next round.

Brid boss Mike Thompson said: “I’m glad we’ve got it done after the fiasco we’ve had this week.

II thought we were in good form for the scoreline.

"I’m a little disappointed with the goal that we conceded because we work on corners a lot in training, but otherwise I’m happy."

There are some Injury concerns though for the Seasiders as it appears Day may pulled his hamstring in stoppage time.