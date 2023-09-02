News you can trust since 1882
Thornton Dale fight back to win inaugural Keith Sales Memorial match

A crowd in excess of 300 turned out to pay their respects to a Beckett Football League legend at the inaugural Keith Sales Memorial match, held at Pickering Town FC’s Mill Lane ground.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Thornton Dale celebrate winning the first-ever Keith Sales Memorial Match.
Thornton Dale celebrate winning the first-ever Keith Sales Memorial Match.

Watching on were Keith’s widow Glenis and members of the family, and two of their grandsons, Thomas and Jack, started the match for the two teams respectively.

After an opening 45 where neither team gave anything away, Sinnington took an early second-half lead through Jack Balderson.

Sinners soon doubled their advantage with a well struck effort from distance by Archie Turner.

Thornton Dale won the Jonathan Ward Memorial Six A Side at Heslerton FC.
Thornton Dale won the Jonathan Ward Memorial Six A Side at Heslerton FC.
However, with a little under 20 minutes remaining Dale halved the deficit with captain Myles Dale firing home after Sinnington could only half clear the danger.

Inside the final 10 minutes Dale equalised through Morgan Elven and with a penalty shoot-out looming Owen Ellis fired home Thornton’s winner with an 18-yard free-kick.

The presentation of the Keith Sales Memorial Shield was made by Keith’s son Richard and a collection raised over £1,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The Beckett League Committee wish to thank match officials Macauley Gibson, Shaun Suffield and Jez Rocks for donating their time, Pickering Town FC and Pickering Rec Club for hosting the event.

On the same weekend Thornton Dale collected more silverware as they ran out winners in the returning Jonathan Ward Memorial Six A Side competition held at Heslerton FC.

Dale defeated Kirkdale United Whites, by four goals without reply.