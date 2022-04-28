Tickets go on sale for Scarborough Athletic v Guisborough Town North Riding FA Senior Cup final

Scarborough Athletic midfielder Ryan Watson

Guisborough secured their place in the final, on Wednesday May 4, 7.30pm kick-off, after securing a 1-0 win over Marske United in the semi-finals, while Athletic booked their place in the showpiece event thanks to a 3-1 semi-final success over Redcar Athletic in March.

Steven Wade, North Riding FA Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted to be taking the final to York at a brand-new stadium and can't wait for what promises to be a fantastic showcase of grassroots football in our county.

"I'm sure it will be an occasion enjoyed by the clubs and supporters, so we look forward to seeing as many of you as possible in attendance on the day."

Follow this link to buy tickets, costing £8 for adults and £4 for concessions, for the match https://york-smc.talent-sport.co.uk/PagesPublic/ProductBrowse/productHome.aspx?ProductSubType=SMC