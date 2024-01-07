Title-chasers West Pier power to 9-1 victory on the road at Seamer Sports

West Pier moved level on points with Scarborough & District Football League leaders Edgehill after they started the new year in style with a 9-1 win at Seamer Sports.

Title-chasers West Pier powered to 9-1 victory on the road at Seamer Sports

Neil Thomas put the visitors ahead thanks to a great finish from inside the penalty box, and he then added the finishing touch to a great team goal, after a great ball in from Dec Richardson. Harley Thornton made it 3-0 at half-time with a tidy finish.

After the break Seamer got a goal back through Jake Gallagher then got a penalty but stand-in keeper Shaun Dolan saved it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Thomas sealed his hat-trick from close range, then Pier boss Johnny McGough made a few changes, sub Matty Hillman scoring with a nice header at the back post and a tap-in. Max McNiven added another as Pier pulled clear, man of the match Sam Garnett and Richardson completing the scoring.

Declan Richardson, left, netted in Pier's 9-1 win

McGough said: "Credit to a very good young Seamer side who kept going until the end.”

Scalby earned a 2-1 home win against Newlands thanks to a Rob Speight double.

In an even first half, the hosts opened the scoring, capitalising on a goalkeeping error Zam Deans closed the keeper down to square to Spieght. Scalby doubled their lead after great link-up play between Mike Hodgson and Deans for Speight to score his second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newlands got one back through Dan Freer and hit the post, but Scalby held on for the win thanks to some superb defending through Brad Smith and Will Mansell