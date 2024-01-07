Title-chasers West Pier power to 9-1 victory on the road at Seamer Sports
Neil Thomas put the visitors ahead thanks to a great finish from inside the penalty box, and he then added the finishing touch to a great team goal, after a great ball in from Dec Richardson. Harley Thornton made it 3-0 at half-time with a tidy finish.
After the break Seamer got a goal back through Jake Gallagher then got a penalty but stand-in keeper Shaun Dolan saved it.
Neil Thomas sealed his hat-trick from close range, then Pier boss Johnny McGough made a few changes, sub Matty Hillman scoring with a nice header at the back post and a tap-in. Max McNiven added another as Pier pulled clear, man of the match Sam Garnett and Richardson completing the scoring.
McGough said: "Credit to a very good young Seamer side who kept going until the end.”
Scalby earned a 2-1 home win against Newlands thanks to a Rob Speight double.
In an even first half, the hosts opened the scoring, capitalising on a goalkeeping error Zam Deans closed the keeper down to square to Spieght. Scalby doubled their lead after great link-up play between Mike Hodgson and Deans for Speight to score his second.
Newlands got one back through Dan Freer and hit the post, but Scalby held on for the win thanks to some superb defending through Brad Smith and Will Mansell
Scalby man of the match was Lewis McGrath for dominating midfield, while centre-back Brad Wood was the star man for Newlands.