Tom Pugh has left Scarborough Athletic after only two weeks to return to his former club Scunthorpe United

Pugh has returned to sign for National League strugglers Scunthorpe United, despite the Glanford Park club having released the midfielder in the summer.

The 21-year-old Doncaster-born player, who has also been capped for Wales Under-21s, joined Boro on non-contract terms a fortnight ago and only made two appearances for the Seadogs.

Pugh had made 36 appearances for United in the past, having come through their academy.

The departure of Pugh comes only a few days after Will Jarvis’ loan spell with Boro was ended by his parent club Hull City.

A statement from the Flamingo Land Stadium club said: “We would like to thank and send our best wishes to Will Jarvis, who returns to Hull City following his month's youth loan.

“Will returns to his parent club to cover for the first team following a number of injuries, after a fine second spell with the Seadogs. The 19-year-old was part of the Boro squad that achieved the double last season.

“Thank you to Hull City for loaning Will to us and to Will for all his efforts in a Boro shirt.

Will Jarvis has returned to Hull City after his loan spell with Scarborough Athletic

“We will continue to watch his progressing development.”

The club has also provided an update on striker Jake Charles’ injury, saying: “Following Jake's dislocated shoulder at our home game on the 28th August, he will be undergoing surgery in 2 weeks' time to repair soft tissue damage.

“Jake will then begin a rehabilitation period which could last until the end of the year.

“We wish Jake the best of luck with his surgery and look forward to welcoming him back on the pitch in the not-so-distant future.”

Boro have also confirmed the date of their AGM and election as Friday November 18 at the Delmont Hotel.

The AGM is for member shareholders only, a fans forum will follow.

Tickets for Boro’s FA Cup game against Curzon Ashton on Saturday October 1, are now available for purchase online by following this link:

https://scarboroughathleticfc.ktckts.com/event/sca2223c02/curzon-ashton-fc-fa-cup-3rd-qualifying-round