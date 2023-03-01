News you can trust since 1882
Tommy Palmer stars for depleted Heslerton Under-16s in defeat at home to high-flying Huntington

It was top against bottom in the York Youth League on Sunday as high-flying Huntington Rovers made the trip to face Heslerton Under-16s.

By Andy Bloomfield
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Heslerton Under-16s (blue) v Huntington. Photo by Cherie Allardice
The hosts again were rocked with injuries and down to the bare bones, writes Steve Allardice.

Heslerton set out to frustrate their opponents knowing they were going to be under pressure all game.

A solitary goal in the first half for the visitors was doubled early in the second with a cruel deflection taking the ball past the Heslerton keeper.

Three amazing strikes followed to give Rovers a deserved 5-0 win but credit to Heslerton who battled throughout and continue to do so as they find themselves out of their depth in Division One. Tommy Palmer was named man of the match.

