Top scorer Jacob Hazel signs new Whitby Town deal until May 2023

The Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division's current top scorer has scored 21 goals in 28 appearances so far this season, 15 of which have been in the league, writes Liam Ryder.

The former Scarborough Athletic forward has now put pen to paper on a new deal which will keep him at The Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground until at least May 2023.

Hazel, the only ever-present outfield player for the Seasiders this season, said: "I'm really delighted to get this deal signed and be here for next season.

"We've had a good start and as a team, we are looking to build on that and have a special end to the season hopefully."