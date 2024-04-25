Boss Nathan Haslam wants a strong finale for Whitby Town against high-flying Macclesfield FC

The Seasiders cannot finish any higher or lower than 12th in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division table and come into the final league outing on the back of a 3-2 defeat at Bamber Bridge, writes Liam Ryder.

With just one game remaining this season, Town are looking to finish off the season in style and ahead of the visit of the Silkmen, Haslam told The Whitby Gazette he is keen to ensure his side make the fans and club proud on the final day.

"I've been on about it for a while now that we want to finish the season strong," he said.

"I think we are playing some of our best football of the season with the ball, but it's without the ball where we've not been good enough.

"We want to finish in style and hopefully we can do that."

Haslam's side have had a season to remember having made it to the FA Cup first round for the first time in 20 years, while the North Riding Senior Cup final against Boro Rangers also lies ahead.

Town's league form has dipped since the turn of the year, but Haslam hopes that his charges can go into that cup final in good spirits with a strong showing against the league's second-placed outfit.

"There won't be many better games to show what we're about than Macclesfield at home," he added.

"There'll be a big crowd and it's a chance for us to thank to the fans on the back of what has been a good season that I think they've mostly enjoyed."

Macclesfield are on their third manager of the campaign, however they now have a man at the helm who knows the NPL well having enjoyed spells in charge at Atherton, Ashton and Warrington Rylands prior to making the move to the Leasing.com Stadium.

Michael Clegg is a good friend of Haslam's, but ahead of Saturday's outing, Haslam is solely focussed on his side and how they perform, rather than what Macclesfield will offer in terms of a test.

He added: "Macclesfield have made the play-offs and guaranteed second so there's nothing really riding on the game for them either, as is the case for us.