Trafalgar celebrate their North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup final win against Fox Covert

​Traf, who have only been playing in the cup competition this season after their Sunday League folded last year, were looking down and out at 3-1 behind at the interval on Wednesday night.

The Trafalgar player-manager Jamie Patterson was delighted with how well his side fought back in the second half.

He said: “We started the game slowly on a difficult pitch we went 2-0 down due to individual errors from stand-in goalkeeper Liam Salt who received some verbals from their fans after some shaky moments.

"Sam Garnett replied with a neat finish.

"We were 3-1 down at half-time but fought back in the second half when I headed in a second goal.

"Joel Ramm then equalised from close range, Kieran Link put us 4-3 in front with another header from a setpiece.

“Lloyd Henderson wrapped up the game with an outstanding left footed finish from 25 yards.

Traf are pictured earlier in the 2022-23 season.

"We showed great character recovering from 3-1 down and I am very proud of all the lads for their efforts in the cup.

"It was fitting we let Martin ‘Mr Traf’ Dixon, lift the trophy at the end as he’s kept this club going.