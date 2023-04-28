News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
40 minutes ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
51 minutes ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
1 hour ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan

Trafalgar battle back from 3-1 down to win North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup

​Trafalgar battled back from 3-1 down at half-time to win 5-3 in the North Riding County FA Sunday Challenge Cup final against Fox Covert at Stokesley.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:35 BST
Trafalgar celebrate their North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup final win against Fox CovertTrafalgar celebrate their North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup final win against Fox Covert
Trafalgar celebrate their North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup final win against Fox Covert

​Traf, who have only been playing in the cup competition this season after their Sunday League folded last year, were looking down and out at 3-1 behind at the interval on Wednesday night.

The Trafalgar player-manager Jamie Patterson was delighted with how well his side fought back in the second half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “We started the game slowly on a difficult pitch we went 2-0 down due to individual errors from stand-in goalkeeper Liam Salt who received some verbals from their fans after some shaky moments.

Most Popular

"Sam Garnett replied with a neat finish.

"We were 3-1 down at half-time but fought back in the second half when I headed in a second goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Joel Ramm then equalised from close range, Kieran Link put us 4-3 in front with another header from a setpiece.

“Lloyd Henderson wrapped up the game with an outstanding left footed finish from 25 yards.

Traf are pictured earlier in the 2022-23 season.Traf are pictured earlier in the 2022-23 season.
Traf are pictured earlier in the 2022-23 season.

"We showed great character recovering from 3-1 down and I am very proud of all the lads for their efforts in the cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was fitting we let Martin ‘Mr Traf’ Dixon, lift the trophy at the end as he’s kept this club going.

"Man of the match was Kieran Link but all the squad played a huge part in bringing the trophy back to Scarborough.”

Related topics:TrafalgarSunday League