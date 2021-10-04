Trafalgar battle back to earn North Riding FA Cup win at Normanby Hall

Sunday reports

Mike Barker scored twice for Traf after coming on as a sub, with Luke Jones and Danny Exley also on target.

The Traf man of the match was Kez Link, while Liam Love and Liam Mancrief impressed.

Eastfield United were unlucky to lose out 2-1 at Three Fiddles.

In a tough game against a very physical side United went 2-0 down with two headed goals either side of half-time.

United did pull a goal back with 18 minutes to go with a sublime chip from 20 yards by player-manager Chris Milburn, after a fantastic through-ball from Luke Kirby.

But unfortunately, however much United pressed at the end, they couldn't find the equaliser.

Man of the match was right-back Chris Mann after 90 minutes of hard graft.

Fylingdales lost out 5-1 at Sir Thomas Brown, with Kane Broadley on target for the villagers.

Joe Hutchinson was the man of the match for Dales.

Angel opened their Scarborough Sunday League account with a 7-2 win at Goal Sports, man of the match Martin Cooper smashing home a hat-trick for the visitors.

George Walmsley, Danny Collins, Neil Thomas and Josh Wallace also notched for the away side.

Goal Sports replied with an own goal and a Jack Gibson effort, with man of the match Tham Dridi putting in a strong performance for a depleted home side.

Newlands powered to a 12-2 win at home to a weakened Cayton Corinthians, who did not have any subs.

Cayton opened the scoring through Brad Atkinson, and although Newlands levelled through Zac Hansen, Shaun Dolan then missed a great opportunity to put Cayton 2-1 up but a quick counter and keeper error let Newlands go 2-1 up and take control, and they romped home from that point on.

Man of the match Christopher Pearson scored four for Newlands, Ry Link hitting a hat-trick, Rob Whitehead scoring twice and George Wilson and Jack Hakings also notching.

The pick of the goals were a lob from an acute angle by Link and a scissors kick from Whitehead. Dolan scored Cayton's second goal before the interval.

Cayton boss Steven Frederiksen said: "Nicko Dunn and Scott Davison were men of the match in the middle of the park, but it would be wrong to ignore the efforts of the whole team that turned up and did what they could for 90 minutes against strong opposition."

Filey Flyers earned a 4-1 win at Roscoes Bar.

Flyers went in front when neat link-up play between Sam Foy and Nathan Barber saw Foy unselfishly square the ball for Barber to slot home.

Then Ry Herrington set up Foy for the second, then David Brannan played a quality ball over the top for Barber's second.

Herrington coolly slotted home the fourth with a near-post finish after some great work on right from Josh Evans.

Man of the match was Barber with Brannan, Herrington and Ben Eblet shining