Goal Sports 2 Cayton Corinthians 6 Photos by Richard Ponter

Mike Barker and Joel Ramm also smacked home a brace apiece with Tom Greenwood and Liam Mancrief also on the scoresheet.

Patterson said: "The Traf man of match was shared between the team and it was an all-round good performance in difficult conditions.

"Special mention to our keeper Ben Rowe returning after a leg break for the final half hour of match."

Cayton Corinthians surged to a 6-2 win at Goal Sports.

Brad Atkinson opened the scoring on 30 minutes, converting Leeroy Donaldson's cross - before Shaun Dolan's cross was out into the net by a Goal sports defender to make it 2-0.

Cayton came out more lively in the second half and it was Atkinson again who headed his own shot off the post back into the net after a great cross from Tyler Beck.

Scrappy defending saw Goal Sports get a goal back through Billy Bown but great work and through-ball from Beck saw Si Coupland convert Cayton's fourth.

An unstoppable shot from Bown then made it 4-2 to keep Goal Sports' hopes of something alive.

Substitute Dan Bywater then made it 5-2 with the goal of the game after volleying home Dolan's cross.

Dolan then wrapped up the scoring after converting another Beck cross.

Nicko Dunn and Scott Davison were the Cayton men of the match in the middle of the park for the victors