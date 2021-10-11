Trafalgar edge to victory in nine-goal thriller at Cayton

Sunday league reports

Cayton led 2-1 at the interval after a well-contested first 45 minutes, Traf missed a penalty on the half-hour but took the lead shortly afterwards.

The villagers levelled soon after when Tyler Beck notched after fine play from Brad Atkinson.

Beck then returned the favour as Atkinson gave Cayton a half-time lead.

The village club had a couple of chances to increase their lead but spurned them and Traf netted twice to go 3-2 ahead.

Shaun Dolan scored a deserved equaliser as Corinthians refused to submit to the league leaders.

Eventually Cayton legs began to tire and as they made changes Traf took full advantage to surge into a 5-3 lead with 10 minutes to go.

Cayton pulled it back to 5-4 through sub Si Coupland late on but it was too late to salvage a point.

Cayton boss Steven Frederiksen said: " I am gutted to come away with no points after a solid committed performance from the lads on the back of last week's heavy defeat.

"Atkinson got man of the match with many players impressing including Tyler Beck and Callum O'Keefe in attacking roles."

Mikey Barker notched a hat-trick for Traf, with Sam Pickard and Tyler Richardson also on target as the visitors maintained their 100% record. The Traf man of the match was Liam Love.

Man of the match Harry Ward smashed in four goals as Valley defeated a weakened Roscoes Bar 12-1.

The other Valley scorers were Tyson Stubbings (2), Raf Jackow, Jensen Bradbury, Josh Westmoreland, Richard Tolliday and an own goal.

The pick of the Valley goals a 30-yard strike straight into the top corner from Tolliday.

John Price scored for Roscoes, who had a lot of players missing and three went off injured, and they had no answer to an on-form Valley.

Newlands also kept up a 100% record with a 7-2 home success against Eastfield United.

Rob Whitehead scored probably the quickest game in local football history as he lobbed the United keeper straight from the kick-off, Brad Rowley doubling the home side's lead only for a Luke Kirby double to make it 2-2 at the interval, the second coming from the penalty spot.

Newlands boss Dan Sheader was unhappy with the first-half show and made two changes at the break and this paid off as Newlands banged in five more goals to ease to the win, man of the match Whitehead completing his hat-trick, Christopher Pearson adding two and Kile Fields also on the scoresheet.