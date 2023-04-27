Trafalgar set sights on North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup final win
Trafalgar will be flying the flag for Scarborough in tonight’s North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup final against Fox Covert at Stokesley.
The final kicks off at 7.30pm, Traf having defeated Skelton Athletic in the semi-final last month to take their place in the prestigious clash.
This is an excellent achievement by a side who do not have a league to play in since the Scarborough Sunday League folded last year.
Player-boss Jamie Patterson said: “Traf are looking forward to another final as we could only compete in the North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup due to the Scarborough Sunday League folding in 2022.
"We have kept the majority of the group together and it includes many older players now with the additions of Lloyd Henderson and Joe Gallagher who have provided extra quality.
"We as a club are glad we can continue to play together and hope we can bring another trophy home to Scarborough.”