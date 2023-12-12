News you can trust since 1882
Travis Wood hits double as Newlands sink West Pier Reserves

Man of the match Travis Wood hit a brace of goals as Newlands won 5-1 against West Pier Reserves in the Scarborough & District Football League on Friday night at Pindar.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 12th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Joe Gallagher opened the scoring for Edgehill at home to Newby.Joe Gallagher opened the scoring for Edgehill at home to Newby.
Chris Pearson and Nathan Barber also notched as Newlands led 4-0 at the break.

In the second half, Terry Day’s impressive strike was matched by Christian Mattinson for a much-improved Pier, who also missed a spot-kick.

Pier’s man of the match was Aidan Thomas.

Jamie Patterson bagged a brace of goals for Edgehill.Jamie Patterson bagged a brace of goals for Edgehill.
Also on Friday night, Edgehill maintained their 100% start to the season and regained top spot thanks to a 7-2 home win against Newby at Flamingo Land Stadium.

The young Newby team started well and took a lead after one minute.

After a half-hour of Newby being on top Edgehill’s Joe Gallagher swept home after a corner. Jamie Patterson made it 2-1 through a close-range volley to give Edgehill an undeserved lead at half-time.

Sub Sean Exley made it 3-1 straight after the break. Kieran Link soon poked home. Exley and Patterson got another each to make it 6-1.

Joe Danby made it 7-1 with a good team goal and Newby got a deserved late consolation goal through energetic winger Wayne Shaw.

Man of the match for Edgehill was Tommy Wilson at left-back.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Heslerton Hawks Under-Sevens hosted Elmpark on Sunday.

The in-form Hawks shipped early goals but showed real resilience to find goals from Trent Simpson and player of the match Peyton Coupland in the second half.

