Man of the match Travis Wood hit a brace of goals as Newlands won 5-1 against West Pier Reserves in the Scarborough & District Football League on Friday night at Pindar.

Joe Gallagher opened the scoring for Edgehill at home to Newby.

Chris Pearson and Nathan Barber also notched as Newlands led 4-0 at the break.

In the second half, Terry Day’s impressive strike was matched by Christian Mattinson for a much-improved Pier, who also missed a spot-kick.

Pier’s man of the match was Aidan Thomas.

Jamie Patterson bagged a brace of goals for Edgehill.

Also on Friday night, Edgehill maintained their 100% start to the season and regained top spot thanks to a 7-2 home win against Newby at Flamingo Land Stadium.

The young Newby team started well and took a lead after one minute.

After a half-hour of Newby being on top Edgehill’s Joe Gallagher swept home after a corner. Jamie Patterson made it 2-1 through a close-range volley to give Edgehill an undeserved lead at half-time.

Sub Sean Exley made it 3-1 straight after the break. Kieran Link soon poked home. Exley and Patterson got another each to make it 6-1.

Joe Danby made it 7-1 with a good team goal and Newby got a deserved late consolation goal through energetic winger Wayne Shaw.

Man of the match for Edgehill was Tommy Wilson at left-back.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Heslerton Hawks Under-Sevens hosted Elmpark on Sunday.

The in-form Hawks shipped early goals but showed real resilience to find goals from Trent Simpson and player of the match Peyton Coupland in the second half.