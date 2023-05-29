Bridlington Rovers Millau celebrate winning the League Junior Cup to complete their treble-winning season. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Division Two champs Millau had also won the ERCFA Junior Country Cup final, so were eyeing a final win to end their season on a high, writes Alexander Fynn.

The first half was possibly the hardest half that the Rovers have faced this season, Gilberdyke were very direct with an aim to hit striker Liam Bell with every opportunity, Millau were aware of the threat, and kept the tactic to a minimum, but the directness of the attack from Gilberdyke caused problems within the Millau defence.

Millau had an early chance in the game Danny Anderson latched onto the counterattack after a wonderful ball from the Millau captain Austin Wiles however, Anderson sent the shot wide of the post.

A Gilberdyke corner was swung into the six-yard box, but Joey Baker cleared the ball superbly for a Phoenix throw.

A penalty was awarded to Gilberdyke when a long ball into the Millau keeper’s arms caused some confusion and was fumbled, and Bell was brought down for what seemed like a soft penalty, Bell slotted the spot-kick straight down the middle to make it 1-0.

Millau swiftly won a corner as they looked to get back into the game, and from the setpiece Tom Broadbent headed the ball past the Gilberdyke keeper to make the score 1-1 at half-time.

The second half began a lot differently, with Millau dominating possession, and keeping Gilberdyke at arm's length, with chances aplenty, Billy Tyler scored from a rebounded shot from TJ Collinson onto the keeper to make it 2-1.

Collinson had a great chance to extend the lead but shot straight at the keeper.

Chances were now coming thick and fast for the Brid side, and it was only a matter of time before Millau added to their tally.

Wiles created the opportunity which sealed the win, the skipper ran into space to pass the ball to super-sub Nathan Pickering who slotted home past the keeper to secured the final win to complete the treble.