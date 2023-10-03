Heslerton Fireworks Girls Under-Nines (blue) v Elvington. Photo by Cherie Allardice​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A thrilling encounter saw the Hawks behind at the break but a five-goal haul from Trent Simpson clinched the victory for the Hawks with minutes to spare.

For the home side there were notable performances also from Reggie Cooper and player of the match Noah Holderness.

Heslerton Fireworks Girls Under-Nines continued their successful start to the season with a draw at home to Elvington, following their victory against Strensall the previous weekend.

Safia Bryan netted Heslerton's goal.

Annie Hodgson was player of the match for a great display in defence.

It was a home game for Heslerton Under-14s as they welcomed York RI to Settrington in the York Youth Football League.

York RI headed to Ryedale with only ten players but they looked ready to give Heslerton a good game.

Oscar Curran opening the scoring early in the first half for the home side with a well-taken goal after a defensive mix-up gave him the opportunity to slot the ball past the oncoming keeper.

The ten players of York RI were well-disciplined, well-structured and gave Heslerton nothing else in the game.

Credit to the visiting team as they all played extremely well and deserved so much more from the game but it was Heslerton who came away with a narrow victory.