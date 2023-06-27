Scarborough Ladies FC Under-13s show off their awards at the presentation evening.

The club commissioned a bespoke squad award medal this season to commemorate the King’s coronation that were given to all players and coaches across the 11 squads, from the Soccerettes and Wildcats right up to the Under-18s. Winner and runner-up trophies were also given out for Manager’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year.

Five girls were inducted into the ‘100 Club’ (Ellie Pateman, Lara Peasgood-Capilla, Evie Wardell, Amy Silk and Beth Barnes) after reaching 100 appearances for the Club, and this year’s ‘Girl of the Season’ award went to Gracie Spivey, after an exemplary season in the Soccerettes.

Club chairman Owen Willis said: “This is the biggest annual end of season football event in town, if not the country, and we try to make it a night to remember for all our players.

Scarborough Ladies FC U12s Reds with their trophies.

"The 2022-23 season has been hugely successful for the club, with three league titles and two cup wins across our seven competitive squads. But, we have also seen exponential growth in our younger intake, and numbers are still growing.

"With over 60 girls under the age of 12, and the planned creation of three new development teams for next season, the future looks very bright for the club.”

New players wishing to join ‘The Home of Girls’ Football on the Yorkshire Coast’ should email [email protected] for more details.

The new Scarborough Ladies U10s team celebrated a strong debut season.

Scarborough Ladies U15s collect their medals and trophies at The Spa.

Amy, Evie and Ellie joined the 100 Club.