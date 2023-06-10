The Scarborough Athletic FC Academy Under-16s line up with their new kit from last season.

Next Friday, June 16, Scarborough Athletic junior teams and coaches will be attending the Scarborough Spa to celebrate the 2022/23 season in style together.

A club spokesperson said: “The club would like to thank Happy Futures for making this event possible, with their sponsorship, support and preparations, it means all the Academy and their loved ones will be able to join together at the wonderful location of Scarborough Spa.

"The night will celebrate 13 junior teams and volunteer coaches who have worked hard throughout the season, with special awards presented for the players’ player, supporters’ player, and managers player of each team. They will have a special guest from the first team for photographs and signatures as well as an exciting tombola and raffle.

The Scarborough Athletic FC Under-10s and Under-11s girls team

“Happy Futures have been valued sponsors of Scarborough Athletic and the Academy for many years, next season they will head into their seventh year of sponsorship.

“They will be sponsoring the Under-19s team for the 2023/24 season, who they have sponsored since the team was formed in 2017. They have played a huge role in their progress, not only providing kit and training wear but also supporting Christmas get-togethers, meals out and team building events.

“We are grateful to Angela Fletcher, Lynne Taylor and the team at Happy Futures for their continued support of the club.”

Chairman Trevor Bull said: “We are incredibly lucky and thankful to have sponsors like Happy Futures who go above and beyond for our Academy teams and for the club.

SAFC Academy Under-16s.

"Their support means that we can continue offering football to young people in the area and enabling children to have an enjoyable experience playing for Scarborough Athletic.

"We are looking forward to seeing all of our Juniors on Friday at the Awards Night, Angela, Lynne and the team have pulled out all the stops to give everyone a special evening and we are really grateful for this. From myself and everyone at the club, thank you Happy Futures.”