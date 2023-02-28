Tyson Stubbings nets brace in The Valley’s 6-0 success on the road at Rillington Rovers

Heslerton's Jack Pinder hit a hat-trick in the 3-2 win

The visitors secured the win thanks to goals scored by Tyson Stubbings (2), Tyler Duckworth, Josh Westmoreland, Jensen Bradbury, and an own goal, writes Keith Sales.

Goldsborough surged to a 14-0 home win against Filey Town Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Watson hit four, sub Simon Taylor a hat-trick, the other scorers being star man George Sault (2), sub Richard Davies (2), Damon Craig, Adam Entwistle and Phil Spencer.

Jamie Atkinson in action for Heslerton during the 3-2 win at Duncombe Park Reserves

Heslerton won 3-2 at Duncombe Park Reserves thanks to a hat-trick from Jack Pinder.

The visitors got off to a great start inside four minutes as left-back Josh Wade and Morgan Kendrew linked up to set up Pinder to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six minutes into the second half Pinder grabbed his second.

Park replied with a fine goal scored by Tom Davis, and five minutes later equalised from a Josh Lawson free-kick, but Pinder decided the contest with a superb free-kick.

Morgan Kendrew played his 75th consecutive game for Heslerton in the 3-2 win at Helmsley.

Man of the Match winners for Park were George Bond and Lawson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amotherby & Swinton Reserves drew 1-1 at home to Sinnington, the visitors scored with a Luke Balderson penalty, the hosts equalising through Alex Croall.

Union Rovers kept their Division One title hopes alive with a 3-2 win at Bagby & Balk.

Union took the lead through a Harry Thistleton penalty, adding a second before the break.

Reece Windle had his penalty saved early in the second half, but he fired home the rebound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thistleton restored Union’s lead with his second, but Windle added his second.