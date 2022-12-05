Tyson Stubbings stars in The Valley victory at Beckett League title rivals Sinnington

Goal Sports surged into fifth spot after their 3-0 home win against Rillington Rovers

Valley came close with a couple of early efforts that Sinnington keeper Kris Hurley saved well, then the hosts nearly scored directly from a corner, writes Keith Sales.

The leaders eventually broke the deadlock when young centre-back Taylor Plant notched at the back post from a Tyson Stubbings free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half began with Valley coming out better and pushing towards the Sinnington goal, but 10 minutes in Rafal Jackow went down with a facial injury in the box after a clash of heads from a corner, sadly resulting in him having to go to hospital.

Ryan Rivis was on target twice for Wombleton

Valley won a penalty late on when Stubbings was brought down and he converted from the spot to double the lead in the last minute.Man of the Match winners were central defender Joe Johnson (Sinnington) and Jensen Bradbury for a solid all-round display at right wing-back (The Valley).

Goal Sports are up into fifth position in the league table after a 3-0 home win against sixth-placed Rillington Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts won thanks to goals scored by Jordan Padgham in the first half and second-half goals by subs Ronan Ohanrahan and Brad Cawkwell.

This was Goal Sports first clean sheet in any game since March 11th, 2017, their Man of the Match was Sam Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filey Town Reserves entertained Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

Filey went into the game knowing they needed three points after struggling the week before to raise a side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With manager Tom Watson away, Ben Eblet took charge with new signing Jonny Hyde playing at centre-back, Robbie Lang and Liam Wainwright returning to strengthen the team which still had a number of players unavailable, which has been a constant problem this season so far this season.

Filey started brightly and seemed to have a spark about their play, they soon took a deserved lead with a goal scored by Liam Wainwright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amotherby quickly equalised with a goal scored by Campbell Barnett, Filey regained the lead with a second Wainwright goal and Lang scored to put Filey into a 3-1 interval lead.

In the second half Filey added two further goals scored by Wainwright, sealing his hat-trick, and debutant Dave Phillips with a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Ford was Amotherby’s man of the match.

Third-placed Wombleton Wanderers won 5-0 at home to derby rivals Duncombe Park Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wombleton took a three-goal first-half lead with goals scored by Luke Dixon – a 25-yard strike, David Thompson, and Ryan Rivis.

Second half goals followed, scored by Rivis, after 73 minutes, and Thompson five minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the Match winners were Kyle Wren (Wombleton) and Ethan Crusher (Duncombe Park).

Another derby clash saw Goldsborough United earn a 5-2 home win against Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

United opened the scoring after 10 minutes, Damon Craig picked the ball up centrally and played it out to Phil Spencer on the right, whose first time cross found Ben Watson in space and he slotted home.

A few minutes later and Goldsborough doubled their advantage, Adam Entwistle playing out from the back found Spencer, his brilliantly whipped first time cross found the onrushing Craig who on the stretch managed to slide and get a toe on the ball to notch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig had the next chance of the game on 25 minutes but his header was well saved by the Fisherman’s keeper.

After a mistake at the back, Watson found himself bearing down on goal only to be hauled down in the box and a penalty awarded. Watson dispatched this with ease to put the hosts 3-0 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The away team had their second chance of the game when their winger Joe Hugill found space to hit a shot on the angle which narrowly fizzed over the bar.

On the stroke of half time Boro managed to add a fourth sealing off a brilliant first half of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was that man Watson again this time with the pick of the goals. Boro won the ball in midfield and Craig played the ball into Watson who from 35 yards looked to lob the keeper and duly delivered a first-half hat-trick.

The second half started the same way the first did and after a minute the hosts had a fifth goal. A long ball was brought under control by Watson who played a give and go with Simon Taylor before lashing home with his left foot across the keeper to put his side into a 5-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fishermen’s managed to get a goal back a few minutes later, following good build up play out wide the ball was swept home by Joe Hugill.

This lifted the away side, a long-range effort on 55 minutes needed to be palmed over by Diaz-Thomson when it could have easily lobbed him. However, from the resulting corner Fishermen’s got another goal scored by Hugill to make it 5-2 with 35 minutes to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 80 minutes following good closing down by sub Jack Bowden, who managed to pick a great pass for the onrushing Watson who having hit his effort first time saw it sail wide of the post. There was one last chance in the game for Boro on 87 minutes but Taylor’s free-kick was well saved.

Man of the Match winners were Watson (Goldsborough) and Hugill (Fishermen’s).

Advertisement Hide Ad