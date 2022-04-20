Unbeaten Westover Wasps sink Pier to claim Scarborough Saturday League Division Two title

Unbeaten Westover Wasps sunk West Pier Reserves 3-2 to claim the Scarborough Saturday League Division Two title

Westover started slowly against Pier and soon found themselves 2-0 down within 10 minutes, with Martin Cooper and Benny Davis both latching onto poor defending by Westover.

This seemed to spark life into Westover who then started to dominate and put Pier under pressure.

Eventually the pressure paid off with Zack Hansen firing in from close range, to reduce the score to 2-1.

Within minutes Hansen proved again to be in the right place at the right time to equalise for the Wasps.

After the interval Westover maintained their dominance with the ball, causing Pier problems most times they broke forward, and it was Jack South who went on a run and scored the winner with a low drive from outside the area, sparking jubilant celebrations on the touchline.

Westover saw the game out, to claim a deserved 3-2 win and maintained their unbeaten run through the season to become champions.

Josh Wallace was named man of the match for Westover for his none stop work rate in midfield.