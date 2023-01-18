Under-12s free admission offer extended for the rest of the season by Bridlington Town

A spokesperson for the club said: “We are pleased to confirm that our 'Under 12s Go Free' offer, which has been in place since our game against Pontefract Collieries on 29th October, will be running until the end of the season.

"As a football club, we understand the importance of promoting the sport to the younger generation in the community and they will be the future of football and Bridlington Town in years to come.

"The performance on Saturday in the 2-2 draw against NPL Division East runaway leaders Worksop Town showed the passion, desire and quality of the players and coaching staff.

Bridlington Town's Matty Dixon

"A lot of work goes into the club from volunteers too, so we hope that this offer will result in the higher attendances that the club deserves for its hard work on and off the pitch.

" As always, a big thank you to those who have supported the team this season, and to those who have taken up our Under 12s Go Free initiative.

“It would be great to see plenty of juniors give the lads a deserved backing on Saturday for the home game against Cleethorpes Town, and for the rest of the campaign.”

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.

