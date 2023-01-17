Union Rovers beat Kirkbymoorside Reserves 8-0 to keep pressure on leaders

Union Rovers claimed an 8-0 home win against Kirkby Reserves

This win closes the gap at the top of the first division to two points although Union have played two extra games, writes Keith Sales.

The Union goals were scored by Liam Stockhill and Lee Timms in the first half, second-half goals followed scored by Adam Stockell, and a hat-trick scored by Luke Scott – his first for the club.

Third-placed Snainton entertained sixth-placed Kirkdale United, with the honours shared in a 1-1 draw.

A reshuffled Kirkdale came out of the blocks the fastest playing some eye-catching football, but with no chances being taken by the visitors, Snainton grew in confidence.

Chris Metcalfe and make-shift centre half Max Gold impressed at the back for United, however they could do nothing when the ball was lost cheaply out wide resulting in Joe Milner setting up Tom Fletcher-Varey to tap in and give Snainton the lead.

Early into the second half Kirkdale introduced Daniel Dobson, who showed intent straight away and linked well with Rob Galtrey up front, and they started to open Snainton up with some more good chances.

Eventually it was an unlikely source in Metcalfe who turned provider for the goal, a deflected shot fell nicely for David Millan who clinically steered the ball into the net.

A late powerful shot from Snainton looked goalbound but Sam Dawson tipped the ball round his post with an outstanding save.

