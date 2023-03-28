Union Rovers’ Beckett League Division 1 title hopes dented by shock 7-2 loss to Bagby & Balk

Bagby & Balk won 7-2 at Union Rovers

Rovers started well, taking the lead after 14 minutes with a goal scored by Harry Thistleton, Josh Ward scored after 27 minutes to double Union’s lead, writes Keith Sales.

Bagby and Balk then started to get their act together and by half-time they were leading 3-2 thanks to goals scored by Reece Windle after 36 and 44 minutes, and Alex Benson after 37 minutes.

In the second half the visitors got well on top with further goals scored by David Cocks after 56 minutes, Ben Rushworth after 66 and 80 minutes, plus a Ben Brown goal scored after 79 minutes to round off Bagby’s best away performance of the season.

Kirkbymoorside Reserves entertained Thornton-le-Dale, the game finished in a 2-2 draw.

This was an improved and spirited performance by the Moorsiders who started the better of the two sides.

Midway through the first half Kirkby took the lead with a fantastic goal, Tony Barnett set up Marcus Godsell whose 35-yard shot lobbed the Dale keeper Kieran Edmond, who was off his line, and into the roof of the goal.

On the half hour mark the Dale were back on level terms when Hugh Dale robbed a home defender and coolly slotted the ball into the home goal.

Two of the home players Edward Strickland and Barnett were then sin-binned for the Moorsiders to go down to nine men but Dale failed to take advantage.

The second half saw Dale take the lead on the hour mark, Isaac Edmond flicked a free-kick onto Charlie Monkman to score.

But Kirkby came back strong and equalised in the 75th minute the Moorsiders levelled with the same combination as their first goal as Barnett set up Godsell to score.

Just before this goal Godsell had seen a superb header, following good work by Shaun Smith, well saved by Kieran Edmond.

After the goal Smith missed a great chance from six yards and this was followed when Daryl Rivis blazed an effort over the bar.

Man of the Match winners were Louis Jemison (Kirkby Reserves) and Myles Dale (Thornton-le-Dale).